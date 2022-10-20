









Netflix’s upcoming Selling Sunset-esque show, Buying Beverly Hills, docuseries the lives of Mauricio Umansky and two of his daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky.

Move over Selling Sunset, there’s another real estate agency in town ready to take the top spot as Netflix’s most dramatic business.

The Agency, founded by Mauricio Umansky – yes, the Mauricio from the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills – is allowing cameras to enter their offices for the first time, as well his family life.

Joining him are two of his daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia. Combining their links to reality royalty Kyle Richards, and the internet’s obsession with sprawling mansions and office politics, Buying Beverly is destined to be a hit.

Farrah is Kyle’s eldest daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, but the 33-year-old has a very close relationship with stepfather Mauricio. The realtor has established herself as a talented agent, being a founding member of the family business.

Get the lowdown on Farrah before Buying Beverly Hills premieres on November 4, 2022.

Who is Farrah Brittany?

Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie was born on October 31, 1988, the same year Kyle married Indonesian real-estate tycoon Guraish Aldjufrie at age 18. The couple reportedly separated two years later and divorced in 1992.

Kyle and Guraish have remained close over the years, and the entire family celebrates the holidays together. “He’s very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they’re great, great, great friends,” Farrah explained. “I always say I have two dads; they both raised me.”

The star realtor studied liberal arts and sciences at New York University, before moving on to business studies at the University Of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the same institution, she went straight into working for The Agency as a founder and director of client relations.

According to her impressive profile on The Agency’s website, Farrah was named 66th on Los Angeles Business Journal’s 500 Most Influential people of 2018.

The reality star has helped close more than $396 million in overall sales since the launch of her career 11 years ago.

Farrah is engaged to Alex Manos

Alex popped the question to his longtime girlfriend on November 29, 2021. “Got engaged to my best friend slash ride or die,” he announced.

It’s unknown exactly how long they dated before becoming engaged, but Alex appeared on Farrah’s Instagram profile for at least two years before the big step.

The car fanatic is the founder of Beverly Hills Car Club, a vintage car and classic vehicles dealership. The business sprouted through Alex’s passion for collecting European cars. “Like most buyers, I can get quite obsessive about finding the right car which takes precedent over everything else,” he confessed.

