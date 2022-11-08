









Buying Beverly Hills star Farrah Brittany is one of Kyle Richards’ daughters, but has a different father to her siblings. She was born when the RHOBH star was 19 and married to a previous husband. So who is Farrah’s real dad?

She is starring on Netflix’s reality series Buying Beverly Hills, which follows the ins and outs of prestigious real estate firm The Agency. Farrah is a co-founder of the company alongside stepdad Mauricio Umansky and his father Eduardo.

While she works with Mauricio, who has been married to Kyle since 1996, many viewers are wondering who her dad is. Let’s get to know Kyle’s ex-husband following their four-year marriage from 1988 to 1992.

Who is Farrah Brittany’s dad?

Farrah’s father is Guraish Aldjufrie. He married Kyle Richards while she was pregnant with their daughter, but originally got to know her by a friend translating for them – as he didn’t speak English at the time.

Guraish and Kyle separated in 1990, about two years after their wedding. Their divorce was finalized in the year 1992. When asked about why they split, Kyle confessed in an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills:

He [Guraish] loved me. We have a beautiful daughter together. I loved him. And I was just too young to be married.

Guraish would often travel to the USA in order to be there for Farrah when she was growing up. Then, Kyle met Mauricio, who she tied the knot with in 1996 and went on to have three children with.

Get to know Guraish Aldjufrie

Guraish is of Arabic, Dutch, and Indonesian ancestry and was born on September 21, 1964, making him 58 years old. He hails from a family of realtors that have a well-established business in Indonesia.

Farrah refers to him as her “twin” on social media. She has followed in her father’s footsteps, as Guraish started working in the world of real estate from an early age and has worked in both the USA and Indonesia.

Guraish first met Kyle at a Tina Turner concert when the two were quite young, before they went on to get married in 1988 and later welcome Farrah into the world, when the RHOBH star was 19 years old.

She works with stepdad Mauricio Umansky

Farrah is one of four siblings, Portia, Sophia and Alexia. While she is close to her mom and stepdad Mauricio, who she launched The Agency with, he is not her biological father as she comes from Kyle’s previous marriage.

Guraish is close friends with Mauricio, too, and even directly refers prospective clients to him! Farrah told Daily Dish:

He’s very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they’re great, great, great friends. I always say I have two dads; they both raised me. They both get along amazingly. They’ve done [real estate] deals together. My dad refers clients to Mauricio all the time. We all get together, he comes to our house for Christmas, Thanksgiving, it’s all good.

Guraish currently lives in Bali, where his focus is on land development and commercial real estate. Farrah is usually kept busy listing properties with Mauricio, but her father often comes to visit her in LA.

