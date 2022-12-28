Since Dance Monsters dropped on Netflix in 2022, many viewers of the show want to know more about who Hammer is.

The t-shirt and beach shorts-wearing shark has been showing off his moves to the judges and continued to impress them in episode 4.

So, let’s find out more about who Hammer is on Dance Monsters and how he became TikTok famous at just 16 years old – he’s eager to impress Lele Pons.

Hammer started dancing on TikTok

Speaking on Dance Monsters episode 4, Hammer said that he started dancing on TikTok when he was 16 years old.

He added that one dance that he did in his school canteen went: “crazy viral.”

Hammer’s canteen dance video has over 90 million views. See Hammer’s viral TikTok below.

He wrote in the video’s bio: “I got suspended for this.”

Who is Hammer on Dance Monsters?

Dance Monsters fans may know the shark CGI character as Hammer on the Netflix show, but the dancer’s real name is Harvey Bass.

Harvey hails from the UK and is 19 years old.

He took to TikTok in 2021 to share that he’s an Aries on the zodiac.

Speaking on Dance Monsters, Harvey said that he’s “in it to fin it.”

Meet Hammer on TikTok

Hammer is on Dance Monsters to prove that he has more to give than just the short clips his followers get to see on TikTok.

During Dance Monsters episode 4, Hammer drew inspiration from his viral canteen video and gave the audience a routine to Jason Derulo’s Let Me Take You Dancing.

Episode 4 saw Lele Pons say that Hammer is proving that he’s not “just a TikTok dancer, but a professional dancer.”

With 3.8 million followers, Hammer (AKA Harvey) can be found on TikTok at @harvey. The dancer has over 78 million likes on the social media site.

Harvey is also on Instagram at @harveybass with 1.9m followers.

He writes in his bio that he’s a dancer and his Instagram posts show off some of his best moves and choreography.

