Who is Juawana on Selling Tampa and what’s her age?











Juawana is one of the cast members on Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling Tampa. While she keeps herself busy selling listings on the Netflix series, fans are eager to find out her background, age and husband.

The series hit the platform on December 15th, showing viewers the behind-the-scenes success of all-woman, all-Black company Allure Realty. Viewers have been loving the season since the moment it aired.

One particular cast member has been on everyone’s lips, and that’s Juawana Colbert. We got to know the realtor…

Who is Juawana on Selling Tampa?

Juawana is a real estate agent and office manager for Allure Realty.

The Selling Tampa cast member was born in Los Angeles, California, and now lives in Tampa, Florida.

She has been in real estate since 2019. Before that, she was an outreach and marketing specialist at the U.S. Small Business Administration, and once a vice president for the Tampa’s Pasco Economic Development Council.

Juawana has a BA in business from Northwood University.

Juawana is a GRANDMOTHER?? She looks 23 I don’t get it 😭 #sellingtampa — Los Angelas.🇬🇭 (@SimplyAngelaa) December 15, 2021

Her age and career explored

Juawana Colbert-Williams is 41 years old, and is both a mother and grandmother.

Born on December 24th 1980, many can’t believe her age, with some saying she looks to be in her early twenties.

She writes on her LinkedIn profile: “Yes, I know I don’t seem old enough but I am extremely well-versed in successful outcomes in Economic Development and Real Estate.“

She first developed a passion for property through her grandfather, who owned several apartments in Los Angeles. He would often bring her along for a ride when checking on the homes.

With background experience as an executive in economic development, she’s now a top performing agent. When she’s not busy, Juawana donates her time to various boards and civic organizations.

juawana telling colony she could find a spot for her on sharelle’s calendar 😭😭😭 #SellingTampa pic.twitter.com/MGEM7CMHfj — e ♟ (@astrounsaid) December 16, 2021

Does Juawana Colbert have a husband?

Juawana revealed on the show that she is getting a divorce. During filming, she says she is married to her then-second husband, Bryan Williams.

He is a US army veteran and photographer who she got married to in 2016. They filed for divorce in January of 2021.

She opened up about her divorce on Selling Tampa, telling her boss and co-star Sharelle Rosado:

I know you obviously love Bryan and I, I met you through Bryan, but Bryan and I are separated. Yes, I still love him. He still loves me. It’s just not working out and I feel like I gave my relationship. The good thing is we’re not, we’re not vindictive. We’re going to still be friends. I don’t think we’re able to work it out… I love him as a person in general, but I feel like I needed more from a marriage.

Looking at her Instagram, there is no sign of anyone romantic in her life on Instagram. Juawana also doesn’t wear a wedding or engagement ring on her finger.

In fact, there are no men on her entire page. Instead, she seems pretty focused on her career!

