Who is Karla Giorgio on Selling Tampa and does she have a husband?











Karla Giorgio joins the Selling Tampa line-up, as one of the realtors of the Selling Sunset spin-off. From the Netflix star’s Instagram pictures to whether she has a ring on it, we’ve got her covered.

Following the all-Black, all-female brokerage Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida, viewers who loved all the drama and million-dollar properties at The Oppenheim Group will love the new series.

Come for a viewing: where you can get to know Karla’s real estate background and love life with Reality Titbit…

Who is Karla Giorgiou?

Former car saleswoman-turned-realtor Karla Giorgiou is joining the Selling Tampa line-up.

An employee at Allure Realty, she has worked since the age of 16, when she sold cars at her stepdad’s dealership.

She was originally born in Caracas, Venezuela, but later moved to Orlando, Florida, with her mother and sister in 1994.

Raised by a single mother, Karla learned right away the importance of support and helping her family, and was quickly fascinated with the idea of selling so she started selling her snacks in school.

Karla joined Allure Realty in 2019 and has since been selling listings worth millions!

She is a mother to three sons, including twin boys. One of her children is called Xavier.

Selling Tampa: Does Karla have a husband?

Karla doesn’t feature any potential love interests on her Instagram, so it appears she is unmarried.

As for the father of her two children, she does not detail his identity, but we may see more of this unfold during her time on Selling Tampa.

She wished her co-star Sharelle Rosado – who owns Allure Realty – well with her pregnancy, calling her and husband Chad Johnson a “power couple”.

Karla also hinted at being single on social media, writing underneath a post of her holding Sharelle’s baby bump: “I can’t find a sperm donor in time so Sharelle will have to be it.”

In another post, she wrote: “All for settling down… not down for settling. There’s a difference.”

Meet Karla on Instagram

Karla’s glamorous life as a realtor is well-evidenced on her IG page, proudly stating her job in her bio.

From being a family woman to securing a successful career, there is never a boring day in the Netflix’ star’s life. She celebrated her birthday with an injured foot, cuddled up in bed on January 31 with her two sons.

She also regularly hits the gym when she is not too busy working at Allure Realty. Karla declares she is vegan in her bio.

If you’re looking for a new home in the Tampa area, head to Karla’s Instagram where she regularly posts listings!

