King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is a brand new addition to Netflix which takes a look at the auction house of millionaire Ken Goldin.

Ken and his team spend their lives hunting for all kinds of rare items and memorabilia.

The Netflix show kicks off by explaining that some of the greatest collectibles in the world can be small, such as trading cards, but of great value.

One piece of paper, Babe Ruth’s contract, is said to be worth enough to buy a jet.

Ken is “excited” by “the chase” and thrill of his job. He said: “Nothing makes me happier than telling normal folks that what they have in their hands is going to change their life forever.”

Meet The King of Collectibles

Ken Goldin is The King of Collectibles.

He’s around 57 years old and began buying and selling cards in 1978, reports Bloomberg.

Ken runs Goldin Auctions, which is headquartered in New Jersey. He describes his company as “the world’s largest collectible marketplace.”

Speaking on episode 1 of his Netflix show, he said that he is motivated by three things: “…competition, ego, and money.”

At 12 years old, Ken swapped his toy cars for a baseball card collection, reports Money Week. Today his childhood hobby has evolved into a multi-million dollar business.

King of Collectibles met Drake at an auction

During King of Collectibles, Ken flies out to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and meets with rapper Drake.

He said that he first met the Hotline Bling rapper at one of his auctions.

Ken joined Drake for his first-ever live box break on the show.

The Goldin Auctions founder also hangs out with Mike Tyson and Logan Paul during the Netflix series.

Ken Goldin has an impressive net worth

Of course, dealing in super-expensive items is going to mean that Ken has a hefty net worth. He also said on his show that he’s been “doing this” since the was 10 years old.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch episode 1 sees a radio host say to Ken: “Last month alone you did a little over $40 million dollars, which is insanity.”

Ken can also be seen hanging out with Logan Paul during the show. Logan says: “Show me why you’re worth half a billion, Ken.”

The Goldin website reads that Ken has: “…sold more than $1.3 billion in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history, and pop culture.”

