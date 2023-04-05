Kristina McKoy is one of the many important staff members who appears on Netflix documentary series Emergency NYC in 2023.

Emergency NYC showcases the day-to-day lives of emergency medical services workers in New York.

The eight-part Netflix series sees how the medical services work tirelessly to provide care to those who need it most.

Many surgeons and paramedics are featured on the show including Kristina McKoy and her partner Vicky Ulloa.

Meet Kristina McKoy

Kristina McKoy is a paramedic who works at Northwell Heath in New York City.

She’s also a star of Netflix reality series Emergency: NYC in 2023.

Viewers meet Kristina during episode 1 of the show as she and EMT Vicky Ulloa attend to an emergency.

She’s based in Elmont, New York.

Kristina McKoy on Emergency NYC

During Emergency NYC, emergency services paramedic Kristina can be seen attending to all kinds of call-outs.

Patients young and old are cared for by Kristina and Vicky. The two keep their cool in the most difficult of circumstances and offer compassion and emergency care to those who need it most.

She and Vicky can often be seen talking about work in the ambulance. Kristina explains that she often does “homework” when she goes home and in episode 3, she said that she would be “sleeping” at the weekend as she didn’t sleep enough.

The paramedic does appear to be on social media but keeps her profiles private.

Kristina finds her job ‘rewarding’

Speaking on Northwell Health’s YouTube channel, Kristina explained that being a paramedic can be very rewarding.

She said: “…being there for people while they’re at their most vulnerable is the most rewarding part of this job…”

Kristina recalled a time when a woman was in labor in her home and they couldn’t make it to the hospital. Kristina said: “The baby was ready to be born then and there in the home and comforting her, delivering her baby, holding her baby, helping the family cut the umbilical cord is very memorable and emotional to me.”

She said that it was one of the most “impactful jobs” she can remember.

Kristina added that she hopes people “see EMS as a great profession,” and understand that emergency service workers will be there for people “on their worst day.”

