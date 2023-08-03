Lee Ji-Hye on Love After Divorce’s Netflix cast is a source of inspiration for the contestants. Newly single and ready to mingle, divorced men and women enter the Dolsing Village looking to date, cohabitate and find love again. Co-hosting the show is Ji-Hye, who has her own successful marriage story to tell.

Making history as the first dating reality television program to feature divorced individuals, Lee Hae-young, Lee Ji-Hye, Yoo Se-Yoon, Eun Ji-won, and chef Austin Kang are hosts who returned for season 4. South Korean singer and actress Ji-Hye was a former member of the pop group Sharp. And that’s not the only area of her life she’s proud of.

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Meet Love After Divorce star Lee Ji-Hye

Lee Ji-Hye is known for being in the music group Sharp, which released six albums before their breakup in 2002, attributed to the feud between her and fellow member Seo Ji-young. As a solo artist, she has released several singles.

From Sindang-dong, Jung District, Seoul, South Korea, the 43-year-old was a cast member of the variety show Infinite Girls season 2. Now, Ji-Hye is a co-host of Love After Divorce on Netflix.

The singer, actress, and MC has appeared in Love After Divorce – which airs on MBN – since season 1. The most recent third reason ended with a rating of 5.3 percent, and is also available on Wavve, Disney Plus, and Watcha.

Ji-Hye was on another reality show

Lee Ji-Hye on Love After Divorce is no stranger to reality shows. She was on Same Bed Different Dreams with her husband. They visited a fertility clinic and revealed that they have been planning for having a second child.

They explained on the show that they were in the final stages of their embryo transplant, but later cried when she fell pregnant. The couple had previously endured two accounts of failure in the artificial insemination procedure.

Although they had their on-screen arguments as a couple, Moon treated her to a vacation and the two appeared to be happier than ever when they got their dream of a second daughter.

Love After Divorce: Host’s husband

She has been married to Moon Jae-wan since September 18, 2017. She and her husband run a YouTube channel called Attention Seeking Unnie You Don’t Hate. They welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2017.

Their second child, a daughter, was born on December 24, 2021. In September 2022, she donated 50 million won to the Rom Khiao Children Foundation, together with her husband.

They met when Ji-Hye joined as a daily manager on the radio schedule Moon works as a tax accountant. They both appeared on SBS show Same Bed, Different Dreams. During season 2, they welcomed their second daughter.

