









Move over Bling Empire, Dubai Bling has arrived, and star Loujain Adada is about to show the world how she’s loving the luxurious UAE life.

There may already be the Real Housewives Of Dubai on Bravo, but Netflix is bringing its own rendition featuring 10 “self-made” businessmen and women from a splendid social circle. The cast members are some of Dubai’s 67,900 millionaires, so over-the-top fashion and jewels are a guarantee.

With so many strong personalities on one screen, drama is inevitable. Netflix teases Loujain “LJ” Adada as “outspoken, assertive, and not shy to speak her mind,” so let’s get acquainted with the Lebanese socialite before the clashes kick off on Dubai Bling.

A look at Dubai Bling’s Loujain Adada’s background and net worth

Born in California, Loujain moved back to her native Lebanon during childhood and continued her studies in Beirut. She always had an interest in fashion, photography, and travelling.

Loujain, who is about 32, scored her first magazine advertisement shoot aged just 14. A keen model, she also received countless offers for ad modelling.

She expanded into TV when she was 21, as the host of MTV Lebanon’s music program, Energy Spin Magazine.

Her career was cut short after deciding to focus on her family and husband in her mid-20s. She was married to billionaire businessman Walid Juffali until his death in July 2016.

Arabian Business ranks her as Dubai Bling’s second wealthiest cast member with an estimated net worth of $3.8 million. Ebraheem Al Samadi leads at $50 million.

Loujain’s husband passed a month after the birth of their second daughter

At 21 years old, Loujain married Walid in the wedding of her dreams. The entire celebration cost over $10 million; her $200K Karl Lagerfeld dress was complemented by a necklace worth more than $2 million. Guests were also flown to the Venice ceremony on private jets.

The model was Juffali’s third wife but, just four years into their marriage, he passed away from cancer. He was 61 years old, so the couple had more than a 30-year age difference.

Loujain is mother to two adorable daughters: Seven-year-old Talia, and Lana, who was born in May 2016.

Although she misses having her own career, Loujain is prioritizing her family. “At this stage I’m a fully dedicated mother for my two lovely daughters and that is what is most important for me now,” she told Ccercle.

Her husband’s passing was devastating for the family. He was diagnosed with cancer during the mid-term days of her pregnancy.

After moving to Dubai last year, she is ready for a fresh start and new love.

