Salvador Perez was paired with Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind but after saying “I don’t” at the altar, the star has happily moved on with his new girlfriend.

Love Is Blind is currently in its fourth season as Vanessa and Nick Lachey hope to create another batch of forever couples. To date, only four couples have stayed married since uniting at the altar, meaning 13 pairs have failed.

Season 2 was the most unsuccessful run after only two couples – Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson – said “I do”. Fast forward to March 2023, and they’ve all headed to splitsville.

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata were one of the couples who didn’t make it past the Netflix show and things became juicy after the former brought along his new partner.

© 2022 – Netflix Media Center

Love Is Blind’s Salvador is dating girlfriend Jessica Palkovic after Mallory Zapata

If you forgot what happened at the altar, Salv turned Mallory down but attempted to give things another shot by dating. They realized that their connection had vanished and Salv quickly became smitten with his current girlfriend, Jessica.

She made her entrance on After the Altar in September 2022 and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Jessica “Jessi” Polkovic is a performing artist and model from Chicago. With a passion for music and dance since a young age, she trained at The Peoria Ballet in Illinois, and Pennsylvania’s The Rock School For Dance Education.

She also competed in the Youth American Grand Prix, an international ballet competition, in 2010 and 2011.

Jessi, who is reportedly 28 years old, received collegiate musical theatre training at The Chicago College of Performing Arts and Western Illinois University.

As for her modeling career, she recently earned a spot in Playboy and regularly keeps fans updated on OnlyFans, which has received some criticism.

Three days after After The Altar aired, Salvador begged fans to keep their hate away from her Instagram.

“I won’t tolerate anyone discrediting Jessi’s work or devaluing her worth just because of this show,” he wrote. “She is easily the strongest, most resilient, hardworking, and confident person I know.”

The 32-year-old also revealed that they were instructed to keep their romance a secret for almost one year, meaning they’ve been together since at least the start of 2022.

Jessi honors Salv with thirst trap birthday tribute

March 28 marks Salv’s 32nd birthday and Jessi is totally flaunting their love on Instagram Story.

The model posted a playful video of the executive assistant hoovering his hair, followed by a thirst trap image of a shirtless Salv in grey sweatpants.

“Papi esta guapo,” she captioned it, which translates to “daddy is handsome” – We think we’ll stick to calling him Salv.