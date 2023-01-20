Netflix’s hit series Bling Empire is returning to our screens with its spin-off series in New York. Just like its previous seasons, it will revolve around the life of Dorothy Wang as she adjusts to moving to the Big Apple. However, her co-stars have also caught our attention… so, who is Lynn Ban from Bling Empire: New York?

Not only does the world revolve around Dorothy Wang and her crazy antics, but also the other six cast members.

Lynn Bann has caught fan’s eyes after becoming a successful CEO with incredible jewelry lines.

But who is Lynn Ban, and how did she get so successful?

Who is Lynn Ban from Bling Empire: New York?

Lynn Ban is known for her obsession with everything to do with jewelry. Her love for fashion has led to her making unique pieces for A-list celebrities like Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Born in Singapore, the former vintage fashion activist studied at Cornell and New York Universities. Despite her interest in fashion, the 51-year-old reality TV star also had an interest in history, literature, and the arts.

Becoming a fan-favorite character in the Bling Empire community, her fame skyrocketed by collaborating with many Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna, Madonna, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Gwen Stefani, and Kate Moss.

According to Matches Fashion, her work “features motifs such as black-diamond-embellished bullets, sickle blades, armor, and beetles mixed with Pop Art symbolism, including smoking lips and guitars.”

Fans can also find her on Instagram, where she boasts 139k followers ahead of the season premiere.

Her business was affected by Covid-19, but it’s now thriving

Known for her talent, her businesses took a toll shortly after the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down. In the case of Lynn, she encountered some difficulties keeping up with her work.

Not making the revenue she had hoped, Lynn was forced to step back and instead focus on customized commissions, and it turned out well for the reality star.

Now Lynn Ban’s a part of the Bling Empire: New York gang, she’s taking it as a big opportunity to relaunch her brand and get back into the business.

When is Bling Empire: New York returning?

An official release date for Bling empire: New York has been revealed. From January 20, 2023, fans will finally be able to witness the parties, business expansions, and more drama.

The show will portray the same vibes as its original series. It will follow the lives of a group of lavish and super-rich Asian Americans living in New York City.

Not only that, but the series will also show their real lives as they deal with heartbreaks and friendship unions.

