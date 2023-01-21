According to Nam Laks’ brother, her father was “frustrated’ at her spending during Bling Empire: New York episode 2.

Nam is a cast member on the brand new Netflix spin-off series alongside Dorothy Wang, Stephen Hung, Tina Leung, and co.

She’s a self-confessed “daddy’s girl” and loves nothing more than a shopping spree. So, let’s find out more about her spending and her dad who is footing the bill.

Nam Laks’ father is Nakorn Laksanakarn

Nam Laks is introduced on Bling Empire: New York during episode 2.

Her co-star, Richard Chang, describes Nam as coming from a “very successful family.”

Nam also said that she comes from a “powerful” family.

Her father is Thai businessman Nakorn Laksanakarn, 62.

He is a property development entrepreneur who was Chief Executive Officer of Natural Park PCL (NPARK). The company is headquartered in Bangkok and was reportedly renamed ‘U City Public Company’ in 2015.

A 216 report from Market Screener reports that Nakorn Laksanakarn resigned as a director of the company in 2016.

Nam’s father can be found on Instagram and LinkedIn, however, he doesn’t appear to be active on social media.

He’s ‘frustrated’ at Nam’s spending

Bling Empire: New York episode 2 saw Nam and Vika Abbyaeva shopping for dresses during a break between her university classes.

After admitting that she didn’t necessarily “need” the dresses, Nam said that she likes to have “lots of options” when it comes to her wardrobe.

She told Vika: “It’s fine, my daddy will pay,” when it came to the bill.

After the quick shopping spree, Nam said that she didn’t know how much the dresses had cost.

But she was alerted of the cost when her brother called her out of the blue.

He said: “Dad just complained like 10 thousand just went through. He’s pretty frustrated right now.”

Nam’s brother said that he was “speechless” and continued: “After graduation, Dad said you’re on your own, Nam.”

He added that their father would “cancel her card” and that she “spends too much.”

Bling Empire star has two brothers

When it comes to Nam Laks’ family, she is clearly close to her father and brothers, per her Instagram page.

Nam and her two brothers could be seen celebrating their father’s 60th birthday in 2020 in an Instagram video.

Per her IG posts, her brothers are Nick and Nino. She shared a video of herself and her brothers singing together in 2020.

