Who is Olga, the new Too Hot to Handle contestant?











With season 3 of Too Hot to Handle settling into Netflix, fans are already deep into the series and have lots of questions about the 12 sexy singles.

Episode 3 introduced us to two new contestants, Obi and Olga, who were expecting to join Pleasure Island but had no idea they were actually on Too Hot to Handle.

The eastern-European bombshell, Olga, was one of the two new contestants and she made an impact on the audience almost immediately after taking a fancy to Steven.

So, let’s find out more about the new single looking for some love.

Olga – Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Who is Too Hot to Handle’s, Olga Bednarska?

There isn’t too much out there about Olga but through a long stalk of her Instagram, we managed to find out some juicy details about her.

The 24-yer-old is originally from Poland but currently resides in London, England. Olga is a personal assistant and her social media suggests she is also an Instagram model and up-and-coming influencer.

Her Instagram features modelling pictures and some striking selfies, along with pictures of her travels and antics with friends and family.

It appears she is also a keen traveller, with pictures of her from around the globe, including countries such as Germany, Ibiza and Croatia.

Olga loves a good party

During her Too Hot to Handle introduction, Olga makes it clear almost immediately that she knows how to have a good party and her Instagram backs that.

When it comes to finding a man, the Too Hot to Handle star admitted she needs someone who can party with her and make her laugh.

Her Instagram account shows her at some of the most infamous clubs and festivals the world has to offer, such as Ibiza’s Ocean Beach and The Lost Village Festival.

Olga talks Too Hot to Handle

During her introduction video, Olga was very confident in herself when it came to knowing what she wants and bagging a bloke.

The new contestant said she can flirt with almost “anything and everything” and won’t waste any time telling someone she doesn’t like them if the vibe isn’t there.

Olga admitted she is the “life of the party” and is here to add some European flavour to the villa while stirring things up a little.

