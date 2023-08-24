Roxanne on The Ultimatum’s Instagram proves she really is the fan favorite of season 2. The Ultimatum star Roxanne’s business is reflective of her character. The “empowering” company is a little nippy…

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows a line-up of couples who hope that, by living with a potential new partner, they can decide if they want to tie the knot with their original partner or move on entirely. Roxanne is someone who put the experiment to the test, with her boyfriend. So, who is Roxanne?

Who is Roxanne on The Ultimatum?

Roxanne Kaiser, 31, on The Ultimatum, joined the Netflix show with her boyfriend Antonio. He said that he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Roxanne “from the moment he met her.”

She has “high standards” and is in no rush to get married to Antonio. Roxanne is an entrepreneur and CEO who attended the Georgia Institute of Technology before launching her business.

From Georgia, The Ultimatum star Roxanne cites her business as a reason she isn’t ready for marriage, as she’s busy working. The career-focused star went on the show so Antonio would be more supportive.

Roxanne’s business is seriously nippy

The Ultimatum star Roxanne’s business PastedNip sells a braless alternative nipply cover. Roxanne’s company won Best Startup in Atlanta for 2022 while boasting several five-star reviews!

Each nipple cover is waterproof and sweat-proof for up to 15 wears. Alongside her co-founder, her mission is to step away from societal standards of beauty by creating the “best on the market.”

A pair of ‘pasties‘ are available in three different colors and cost $19.95. The Ultimatum star Roxanne’s company has almost double the amount of followers her own page has at over 35K followers.

Meet The Ultimatum star on Instagram

Roxanne from The Ultimatum’s Instagram shows she has at least 17K followers and appears to spend most of her time working on her company with co-founder, Audrey.

She has zero pictures with Antonio or even Alex, and wrote: “You broke up with your ex, you’ve been watching him date other single ladies & you’re about to choose a new partner to live with.”

The Netflix star is definitely a girl’s girl who always says yes to a party and a cocktail. There’s rarely a time that Roxanne doesn’t look glamorous and tends to promote her business in each post.

