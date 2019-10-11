Who is Savannah Hannah? We found Rhythm and Flow's underdog on Instagram!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Rhythm and Flow has finally landed on Netflix after months of build up and anticipation for Rap and Hip-Hop’s first ever TV competition.

So far, four episodes have dropped to the streaming service with every episode in a different US city: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.

The episodes correspond to where the judges – Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper – are from, as well as the home of the competition in California.

The second episode saw Cardi B head to her hometown of New York to search for the next great rapper, with a little help from some local legends. And a young rapper ready for the challenge was Savannah Hannah.

So, who is Savannah Hannah? We found her on Instagram!

Who is Savannah Hannah?

Savannah is a 21-year-old rapper from the Bronx, New York competing in the inaugural season of Rhythm and Flow.

During the audition episode, Savannah explained how she had felt discouraged from pursuing her dreams of rapping, as she had to take on a motherly role in her household.

Savannah’s mother passed away from breast cancer nearing two years ago and she currently looks after her four brothers and father, Louis.

She explained in Rhythm and Flow:

If I could win this competition it would bring my family hope. I ain’t got much, I’m not no rich girl, I’m from the hood.

Savannah Hannah on Rhythm + Flow

Savannah had one of the more difficult auditions as she did not immediately blow away the New York judges, Cardi B, Fat Joe and Jadakiss. Even the fact that Fat Joe and Cardi were also Bronx-natives was not enough to 100% convince them.

What got Savannah through to the next round in Los Angeles was the audience at S.O.B.s where the auditions were held.

The audience cheered loud enough to convince Cardi B that it was worth taking a risk on Savannah.

Here’s hoping that Savannah will bring it in the next round and prove to the judges that she has what it takes. Now everyone has an underdog to root for!

IM ROOTING FOR SAVANNAH FROM THE BRONX! I’m SO happy Cardi gave her a chance!!!! #RhythmAndFlow — ً (@detjosscarter) October 10, 2019

Savannah Hannah: Instagram

Already Savannah Hannah has quite a large Instagram following, so she must have some supporters out there listening to her music.

Her IG account – @malibuhannah – has nearly 37,000 followers.

In her Instagram bio, Savannah describes herself as the “Beyoncé of Rap” so she’s clearly got confidence in her talents.

She also shares her Soundcloud account in her bio. Savannah’s most-listened to track is her Nicki Minaj Megatron remix, which has over 13,000 plays.

WATCH RHYTHM AND FLOW ON NETFLIX WEEKLY