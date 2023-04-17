The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion caught up with the cast one year after filming, so who is still together, and which couples have called it quits?

*WARNING: LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 SPOILERS*

After 12 episodes of love triangles, family drama, and unrequited feelings, fans watched four smitten couples walk down the aisle of their North Fork Farm wedding. Ultimately, only three couples managed to say “I do” after Paul had doubts over his future with Micah, particularly when it came to starting a family.

What was meant to be the happiest day of their lives ended in tears as Micah passed the baton to Paul to make the ultimate decision. The marketing manager claimed she forced her fiance to answer first to ensure he didn’t feel pressured to say yes if she was willing.

So we know Paul and Micah didn’t work out at the altar, but did they continue dating after? If you missed the Love Is Blind reunion, read on for the latest update on all the couples.

Who is still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Micah and Paul

Micah and Paul are currently not together. They were seated on opposite couches during the reunion, but they are still in contact. Paul told EW that the last time they spoke was “probably yesterday”. but they are not officially a couple.

“We’re just kind of lightly chatting,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out to what degree can we be in each other’s lives. And should we? We’re kind of still trying to figure that out.”

That being said, they were matching in red together at the Netflix special. Is that a secret message?

Tiffany and Brett

We’re delighted to announce that Tiffany and Brett are still married. The season 4 favorites were a strong couple since their pod days, despite Tiffany falling asleep mid-conversation.

The Browns sailed through the episodes without any major issues, making them the only couple where an “I do” was guaranteed.

But there was a downside to their happily ever after; the pair barely received any screentime during the reunion despite being fan favorites, but that’s probably down to their lack of juicy drama – their romance was just too smooth for reality TV.

“The lack of Brett and Tiffany in the reunion was more frustrating than the live event not working,” one fan complained. “Wtf Netflix? Their love story is magic and y’all cared more about cold tea.”

Bliss and Zack

Zack and Bliss managed to overcome his major pod mistake, so of course they’ve made it to their one-year anniversary. The couple sat hand-in-hand at the reunion in their matching purple fits; Bliss wore a satin corset gown, while Zack complimented her with a matching tie.

The lawyer spilled major tea during the event as he reflected on his relationship with Irina, and even accused of her joining the show to become famous.

As for Zack’s relationship with Bliss’ family, he didn’t receive the best reception from his father-in-law during their first meeting, but Bliss has confirmed they are now best buds and chat non-stop during family gatherings.

Chelsea and Kwame

The couple hit several bumps during their Love Is Blind journey – from their almost love triangle with Micah, to Kwame’s worries about marrying outside of his Ghanaian culture, their romance was anything but smooth.

One year later, the pair are still married and currently reside in a stunning Seattle apartment with a water view. Fans saw a glimpse of the modern property at the reunion and we’re surprised at the size. Didn’t Kwame complain about Seattle’s prices, calling it “Lamar Odom with Michael Jordan prices?”

We’re happy to reveal that Chelsea finally met her mother-in-law, who welcomed her with open arms.