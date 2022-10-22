









It’s officially cuffing season and in the spirit of relationships blooming, a brand new season of Love Is Blind is officially here. Whether spending the winter months flying solo or Netflix and chilling, a fresh batch of Love Is Blind episodes to get into are a no brainer.

As Cole, Colleen, Raven, Alexa and co are all embarking on blind marriages, fans of the show want to know more about who is still together from Love Is Blind season 1. As Nick Lachey asks during the show: “Will you say ‘I Do’ or will you walk away forever?” – Did the show’s previous couples stick together after their vows or have they gone their separate ways?

Who is still together from Love Is Blind season 1?

Love Is Blind season 1 gave viewers a taste of something entirely new. The social experiment series sees couples get married sight unseen after getting to know one another just by voice in pods.

Of all the season 1 participants such as Diamond, Carlton, Gigi and Damian, Mark and Jessica, only two couples stayed together.

At the reunion, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett were still together.

Did any of the contestants from season 2 stay together?

Of all the Love Is Blind season 2 couples, five ended up at the altar but only two said ‘I Do’.

At the reunion show, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely were married, as were Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

Natalie and Shane, Shaina and Kyle, Deepti and Shake and the rest of the participants were single at the reunion show.

Love Is Blind’s married couples now

A quick peek at their Instagram pages and it’s clear to see that Lauren and Cameron are still married.

Amber and Barnett are also still together in 2022.

The season 2 couples are no longer married, Iyanna and Jarrette and Danielle and Nick have gone their separate ways.

Jarrette and Iyanna appear to still be cordial, judging by their Instagram posts. However, Danielle and Nick aren’t on talking terms per Narcity.

