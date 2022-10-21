









Viewers of The Mole have finally found out the answer to the question they have been asking themselves all series: who IS The Mole?

The explosive final episode saw the last three remaining people, Joi, Kesi, and Will, on one last mission before The Mole was revealed both to each other and viewers.

Over the last 10 episodes, viewers have seen 12 contestants working together in a series of challenges. The aim was to win money to add to a prize pot, which one of them will win in the final episode. However, the twist (and the reason for the name of the show) is that there is a secret mole planted in the group.

The mole’s task is to sabotage the group’s challenges and their chances to win money.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Netflix show The Mole.

MORE MOLE CONTENT: Will from The Mole is raking in the Instagram followers after Netflix fame

Who is the mole revealed in the Netflix show’s 2022 finale?

In episode 10, Will, Kesi, and Joi had to work together to find canisters hidden across the territory, all whilst avoiding the automatic drones. They succeeded in winning $5k from the mission, which means that at the end of the series, the pot was worth $101.5k.

The contestants had to then face their suspicions head-on, and choose who they think The Mole was. Before finding out who won the money, The Mole had to reveal themselves. Viewers witnessed the shocking moment when The Mole showed themselves, and it was none other than Kesi.

But who won the cash in the end?

In the final episode, only one person successfully identified Kesi as the mole: Will.

Whilst both Will and Joi were suspicious of Kesi at points throughout the process, Joi actually chose Will as The Mole, meaning that she lost out on the money.

Will, therefore, left the show after 10 episodes with £100k thanks to his keen sense of sniffing out sabotage.

Viewers react to the mole reveal on Twitter

After the mole was revealed, viewers took to Twitter immediately to discuss their reactions to the shocking revelation that The Mole was Kesi all along.

Plenty of viewers discussed Joi, and expressed sympathy for her not winning the money.

One person wrote: “I feel bad for Joi. Joi worked directly with the mole twice. She should have known Kesi was sabotaging the missions. It was right in front of her but she left her guard down and ignored the facts.”

Another also suggested that Joi should have known Kesi was The Mole as she was a “firsthand witness” to Kesi and her attempts to sabotage the group. Others pointed out that Kesi was throwing blocks of ice up the hill, which was a hint to Joi that she was the mole.

While most people were surprised to find out that Kesi was The Mole, some fans of the show felt as though it was blatant.

“Kesi is making it so obvious that she’s the Mole,” one eagle-eyed viewer tweeted during the final episode.