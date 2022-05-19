The real Nathan from The Circle looks like Mr Popular on Instagram













Mix some alliances, a huge craving for popularity and a sprinkling of deception together and what do you have? A brand new series of The Circle! The Netflix show kicked off its first season on May 4th, 2022. As always, there are many twists and turns to be expected from the series and season 4 even featured a couple of the Spice Girls.

When contestants join The Circle, they have the choice of playing themselves or becoming a catfish. Season 4’s Nathan and Carol are actually played by other people. So, let’s take a look at who the real Nathan from The Circle is.

Meet The Circle’s Nathan

Entering The Circle with strategy up his sleeve, catfish Nathan joined the show in episode 3.

Nathan’s real name is Alex Brizard and he’s a commercial banker.

Alex is 28 years old and hails from Scottsdale, Arizona.

He’s going into The Circle as 22-year-old, fresh out of college, Nathan. Alex said that Nathan is “young, fun and hot“.

Who is the real Nathan from The Circle?

The real Nathan is 28-year-old Alex Brizard.

The banker can be found on Instagram @awildbriz with almost 6K followers.

Nathan is a co-host of a podcast called Two Dudes Watch Cartoons. He and his friend, Evan Lian, have been running the podcast for over a year. Alex also has a girlfriend named Nikki.

Why did Alex choose to be a catfish?

When it came to choosing whether to be himself or a catfish named Nathan on The Circle, Alex opted for Nathan as he said that he’s practically a catfish in real life.

Alex said that his personal and professional lives are very different. He works in a corporate job but he actually loves Dungeons and Dragons, superheroes and “really nerdy stuff“.

The 28-year-old said that there’s a “formula to being popular” and he planned on creating the perfect profile to “waltz” through the game.

