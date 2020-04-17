The newest reality show to cross our screens is Netflix’s new reality show Too Hot to Handle. The premise is simple: you lose money for every sexual act you take part in while on the show, which left the contestants shocked.

Despite the cast of young, Love Island look-alike, viewers have been naming the real star of the show as the narrator Desiree Burch, who proves a comical commentary, similar to that of Iain Sterling of Love Island.

As fans tweet their love for the quick-witted and sassy narrator many seemed to recognise her voice, which is not shocking as Desiree is no stranger to television or comedy. So where have you seen her before? Find out here.

I’m watching Too Hot To Handle with my flatmates and we’re all just losing it!!! Love some, hate some, the narrator is so snarky, we lav it 🙌 — kezia (@kazface) April 17, 2020

Who is the Too Hot to Handle narrator?

The person doing the voiceover for the first-ever Too Hot to Handle series is Desiree Burch.

On her website, Desiree is described as ‘a comedian, actor, writer and storyteller’ and she was raised in LA, though now lives in London, and developed creatively in New York in between.

If you recognise her voice, it is probably due to her standing as a regular in the UK comedy scene. She has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, The Russell Howard Hour, and Mock the Week, among many others.

As well as narrating Too Hot to Handle, Desiree hosts another Netflix show called Flinch, with Seann Walsh and Lloyd Griffith.

In 2015 Desiree won the Funny Women stage award for stand up comedy and has also been listed by Huffington Post as one of their Favourite Female Comedians.

What did Denise Burch do before she was famous?

Desiree worked as a dominatrix before going into the comedy scene, and her experiences in the sex industry form the basis of her hit stand up show ‘Unf*ckable’. It was described by the Guardian as “fearlessly self-interrogative, great fun, and less likely to stand on ceremony than stamp on it.”

Desiree is the most active on twitter and her handle is @destheray. Her Instagram username is the same, but she isn’t verified on that platform yet.