











Junior Baking Show season 6 is officially out on Netflix, bringing a line-up of young talent to the kitchen. Whether you’re hoping to find out more about Cece or Fern, they are all hoping to bag the crown by the end of the contest.

Sixteen of Britain’s best bakers have followed in their family’s footsteps, having practised making sweet treats in the kitchen already. They hope to impress the show’s judges Harry Hill, Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill.

The Great British Bake Off now stretches across the Netflix platform as well as Channel 4, bringing the contest to a global level. So if you love watching mouth-watering cakes through your TV screen, it’s the series for you.

Who is the Junior Baking Show season 6 winner?

Spoiler alert: Reece, 14, from Leicestershire, won Junior Baking Show season 6. Cece, Naima and Robbie were the runners-up of the series 6 contest, and all impressed the judges, but it was Reece who stole their baking hearts.

With a busy home life of four siblings and three dogs, Reece manages to somehow find time to practise in the kitchen. He loves getting together with his extended family and baking for them, having grown up watching his mum bake.

Seeing her make both Indian and English desserts in the kitchen inspired him to do the same, which explains why Reece enjoys fusing spices into his bakes and topping them with homemade Indian sweets.

Junior Baking Show season 6 contestants

Reece, who earned the title of Star Baker four times, went against 15 other young bakers for the series 6 competition. This involved a range of nine to 14 year olds hoping to secure the win, including:

Fyn, 10, Hampshire

Fern, 10, Merseyside

Sophia, 10, Hertfordshire

Cece, 14, Kent

Erin, 13, Worcestershire

Robbie, 15, Bristol

Charlie, 10, Worcestershire

Sicily, 10, Devon

Naima, 10, South London

Henry, 11, Hertfordshire

Will, 12, West Yorkshire

Toby, 13, Cambridge

Zach, 13, Leeds

Maddi, 14, Gateshead

Saffiyah, 14, Reading

Where the winner is today

Reece is now an ambassador for kitchen appliance brand Kenwood World, as well as Lissie Lou London in Oxfordshire. The young chef often appears on social media videos to help bake sweet treats since his 2021 win!

Alongside other junior ambassadors for Kenwood World, he helped bake for the Queen’s Jubilee in June and took part in a kids club cook-off with the team. Now 15 years old, Reece also cooked Indian food on Blue Peter last August.

View Instagram Post

WATCH JUNIOR BAKING SHOW ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK