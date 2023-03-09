Tom Jackson, who rose to fame after appearing in the first episode of Netflix’s Queer Eye, alongside his ex-wife, Abby, has sadly passed away.

The Queer Eye debut episode titled You Can’t Fix Ugly showed the Fab Five giving single Tom a makeover, which lead to his reconciliation with his ex-wife, and later marriage.

We take a look into Tom Jackson and his reunion with his wife after the sad announcement of his passing.

Tom Jackson sadly passed away

Thomas Leon Jackson, age 63, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away on March 3 at 11:49 pm after losing his battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a gland cancer that spreads to other parts of the body.

In his obituary, his family wrote: “We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humor, persistence, and love to our family. He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day.”

His family is hosting a celebration of life for Tom Jackson and is asking people to watch his Queer Eye episode on Netflix in honor of him.

Who was Tom Jackson’s ex-wife?

Tom Jackson’s ex-wife was Abby Parr.

The two were still friends while he was filming the show, and she was impressed with his Fab Five makeover. After the show, they reunited and began dating again.

Dating led to a second marriage between the pair and the happy couple eloped in a private ceremony at Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on March 27, 2018.

Speaking to US Weekly at the time of the second wedding, Abby said: “We have always loved each other, that never stopped, whether we were together or not”, whilst calling him ‘the love of her life.’

However, it, unfortunately, didn’t last long and the couple split again in 2019, with Tom taking to his Twitter to announce the separation.

After the second divorce, Tom Jackson tweeted: “Abby and I are still and will always be friends and love each other.”

The Fab Five pay tribute to Tom

Tom continued to stay in touch with the Queer Eye Fab Five after his episode aired, especially Jonathan Van Ness.

He would attend Jonathan’s shows, posting videos to Twitter of the star giving him a shout-out when he was in the audience, leading to cheers in the crowd.

They’ve taken to their social media to pay tribute to Tom, with Next in Fashion host Tan France writing: “such incredibly sad news.”

Bobby wrote: RIP Tom. Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor.”