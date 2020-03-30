University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trixie Mattel has just opened up on her life, struggles, and work as a country music artist in a brand new Netflix documentary, Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts.

The one-off special takes an intimate look at Trixie’s life since starring on the hit reality series and the impact fame and fortune has had on her life.

One of the inevitable co-stars of Trixie’s documentary is her longterm boyfriend, David Silver. But just who is David? And what role did he have to play in making Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts?

Who is Trixie Mattel?

Trixie Mattel, real name Brian Firkus, is a 30-year-old drag queen, comedian and singer-songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trixie was born on August 23rd, 1989.

Back in 2015, Trixie starred as a competitor on the seventh season of Drag Race and placed sixth. Then, three years later, Trixie starred on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Trixie won her All Star season, cementing her place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Since rocketing to reality TV and drag world celebrity, Trixie has gone on to have a number of successful projects. This includes a web series which developed into its own show on Viceland – The Trixie & Katya Show.

Trixie has also released three albums: Two Birds (2017); One Stone (2018); Barbara (2020).

Meet Trixie’s boyfriend David

David Silver has been working in the film industry for over fifteen years now. He currently works as a producer.

The opening credits of Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts write that the documentary is “a David Silver production,” signally his role as the documentary’s producer from the get-go.

From his IMDb profile, it shows that David has worked as crew on big Hollywood movies such as Batman Begins and The Break-Up with Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Anniston.

They have been a couple for the past three years.

Trixie talks David

Speaking to World of Wonder about what it was like to work with her boyfriend, Trixie said:

Originally, I don’t like to work with anybody that I have a relationship with, but my manager at the time and David both came to me separately and said, “You should do a film about this section of your life because so many things are happening.”

It turns out that David went to school with the documentary’s director Nick Zeig-Owens, which is how Trixie and Nick came to making Moving Parts together.

Does David have Instagram?

Yes, however his account is private. We found him under the handle @da_videos.

Trixie occasionally posts pictures of the couple to Instagram, so you can follow her for updates.

David does have a public Twitter account which you can check out here, however he hasn’t posted since 2017.

