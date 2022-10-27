









As if Netflix viewers hadn’t had enough glitz and glam from seeing the lives of the Bling Empire cast play out on screen, now Dubai Bling is here and it looks to blow all other wealthiness out the window. One of the show’s cast members, Loujain Adada, speaks of her late husband during episode 1, so let’s find out more about who Walid Juffali was.

Dubai Bling is centered around the super-rich residents of the Diamond City. The cast members can be heard saying that Dubai is the place to be for opportunity and one in every hundred residents there is a millionaire. Some of the cast members have lived there over a decade and others only for a year.

LJ on Dubai Bling

Popping out of a helicopter in a floor-length gown, Loujain Adada introduces herself on Dubai Bling and says that when she was 21 years old she married a Saudi businessman.

She’s one of the cast members alongside Safa Siddiqui, Zeina Khoury, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Farhana Bodi, and co.

LJ is now around 31 years old as she and her late husband got married in 2012.

Who is Loujain Adada’s late husband?

Loujain Adada married billionaire Walif Juffali in 2012. He was born on April 30, 1955, and passed away on July 20, 2016.

The two had two children together, and as LJ explained on Dubai Bling, he passed away when their second daughter was just a month old.

She said: “Sadly, he passed away from cancer.”

Before marrying LJ, Walid was married to Basma Al-Sulaiman from 1980 to 2000 and Christina Estrada from 2001 to 2014.

His second wife, Christina Estrada, was awarded the biggest divorce settlement in English history of £75M.

Walid Juffali’s net worth

The Daily Mail reported in 2018 that Walid Juffali had a net worth of £4billion.

He was a chairman of multiple companies and held stakes in huge businesses such as Hitachi.

Juffali also owned W Investments, a private wealth management company.

He was also the chairman of the largest privately owned enterprise in Saudi Arabia, E. A. Juffali and Brothers. The company was formed in 1946 by his father Sheikh Ahmed and his brothers Ebrahim and Ali per The Independent.

