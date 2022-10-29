









Netflix has treated us to another series of glitz and glam, Dubai Bling, after the success of Bling Empire. In the first episode we hear cast member Loujain Adada, speak of her late husband Walid Juffali.

Dubai Bling gives us an inside look into how the other half live, in a city where one in every hundred residents is a millionaire.

Walid was well known for being the chairman of his family business, so naturally, fans want to know more about his family. We take a look into who Walid’s brother Khaled Juffali is.

Who was Walid Juffali?

Walid was a Saudi Arabian billionaire businessman, born in 1955. He was married to Dubai Empire cast member Loujain Adada. The pair had two children.

Walid sadly passed away from cancer in 2016, aged 61, when his second daughter was just a month old.

Walid was well known for being chairman of the largest privately owned enterprise in Saudi Arabia, E. A. Juffali and Brothers. The company was formed by his father, Sheikh Ahmed, and his brothers, Ebrahim and Ali, in 1946.

According to The Independent, Walid worked closely with his brother Khaled.

Who is Khaled Juffali?

Khaled is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading businessmen. He was born in 1958 and has 3 children. He now serves as the Chairman of E.A. Juffali & Brothers Co.

He also founded the company KJC. The website states:

“KJC was founded by Khaled Juffali, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading businessmen. His strong leadership has supported the development of ventures that have shaped Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and economic growth. Today, KJC manages a diversified portfolio of investments on an international level.”

Khaled Juffali net worth

The Independent stated Walid’s net worth at £8 billion ($9.29bn). However, two years later, Daily Mail reported that he had an estimated net worth of £4 billion ($4.64bn).

But how about his brother Khaled? Khaled’s exact net worth is not stated online. However in 2012, Insider listed the Al Juffali family at number 11 in a list of 15 Wealthiest Arab Businessmen In The World.

In 2012, the family’s net worth was listed at £6.2 billion ($7.2bn) collectively.

Insider also stated that Juffali is partnered with corporations including IBM, Mercedes-Benz, and Dow Chemicals.

Dubai Bling Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

