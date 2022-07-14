











New reality series How To Build A Sex Room has viewers asking how much the luxurious designs on the show might cost.

Melanie Rose is both the show’s host and the person who designs the sex rooms. She’s hailed by many as the ‘Mary Poppins of sex rooms’ and she’s changing lives with her design magic.

How To Build A Sex Room dropped on Netflix on July 8 and sees Melanie and her contractor, Mike, totally transform people’s rooms in unimagined ways.

Everyone’s seen a kitchen revamp or dining room renovation but this is the first time Netflix viewers are seeing makeovers like this!

As of July 8, 2022, new series How To Build A Sex Room dropped eight episodes. Viewers have gladly been binge-watching ever since.

Host Melanie Rose hopes the show will encourage more couples to communicate in their sex lives and break down the stigma that sex rooms are “disgusting” or “dirty”.

Judging by Twitter, the Netflix show has been very well received. One person tweeted it’s a “must-watch” series.

Fans want to know who much sex rooms cost and who’s paying

The rooms featured on Netflix’s How To Build A Sex Room appear expensive to create as they are custom designs created by Melanie Rose.

Melanie has a background in interior design in luxury properties. She writes on her website she’s been specializing in creating “sacred spaces” and “fantasy rooms” for the past ten years.

Speaking to ET Online, Melanie said a sex room can cost as much as $190,000, She said: “It depends. Depends on how many renovations I’m doing. What I’m pulling down, putting in, putting up… You can spend anywhere from say $35,000 or $40,000 up to $190,000 and beyond.”

Melanie Rose writes on her website that she hopes the show will inspire people to design their own sacred space. But judging by the costs, it doesn’t appear it is something everyone can afford to do.

Netflix hasn’t stated who pays for the sex room renovations on the show. However, with other Netflix series, such as Queer Eye, Distractify reports big sponsors make it possible to splash the cash.

Cost depends on what a client wants

The cost of a room depends on what kind of features a client wants. Each room Melanie Rose created on How To Build A Sex Room was different and developed for different peoples’ wants or needs.

The cost of each room would vary but, when it comes to designing one, Melanie Rose told E! she has a “no holds barred” approach and anything clients request is catered for.

