Who was Messai Mkria that Netflix’s Cheer Season 2 paid tribute to?











When Season 2 of Cheer finishes, Netflix viewers are shown words which dedicates the episodes to Messai Mkria. Many are now curious about exactly who he was, and what happened to him.

Due to the undeniable popularity of the first, a second season showing the highs and lows of Navarro Cheer’s team members came back to the streaming platform. However fans were left with a heartbreaking note.

The bittersweet celebration of its return ended with a tribute to Messai Mkria. We found out all about who he was.

Who was Messai Mkria?

Messai Mckria was the lead assistant editor for Netflix, and worked on Last Chance U and Cheer. Based in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area, he worked for the streaming platform from February 2019.

Before his Netflix job, Messai was a part-time assistant editor for HBO Max, when he edited On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us. That role came after working for Revolt Media & TV as a post operations manager and lead assistant editor.

Born on April 3rd 1987, it was revealed that Messai died on December 27th 2021, at the age of 34. The cause of death is currently unknown, but one source revealed that an accident may have been involved.

His career and hobbies explored

Messai was previously an editor at Bad Boy Entertainment, working on A Bad Boy Story promo. He had also been a designer and supervisor for various production companies, including for Create TV & Film Limited.

With a background education in video effects, industry-leading software, and a former student at School of Motion from 2014 to 2016, he had a wealth of experience to bring to Netflix shows Last Chance U and Cheer.

He was also a passionate skateboarder who enjoyed meditation. Close to his family, mindfulness, including the practice of yoga, appeared to be incredibly important to him.

Loved ones pay tribute to Messai

Many of Messai’s close friends, and even those who only had brief encounters with him, have shared messages of respect after hearing of his death.

One of his loved ones wrote: “Can’t believe it😢 my condolences to his family. We worked on so many projects together in the past 3 years and we had so many plans about future projects… May he rest in peace.”

Another said: “You will be missed Messai. You brought such light into this world. May your light continue to shine in everyone who was lucky enough to know you. I’m sending love and prayers to your family during this difficult time.“

“RIP Messai Mkria. You had the best spirit man, bro was literally an angel,” a Twitter user posted.

