Who was Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela's sister and what happened?











Vanessa Villela has joined The Oppenheim Group, in time for several listings to be sold on Selling Sunset. She opened up about her sister…

She is one of two realtors who Jason has recruited, alongside Emma Hernan. Feeling so welcomed, Vanessa got emotional about her sibling.

The Netflix star revealed that she is dedicating her entire real estate career to her sister Jackie, who was working in the industry before she died.

We found out who Vanessa’s sister was, and what happened to her.

REVEALED: What happened to Ryan’s sister from Black Ink Crew?

Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6805 Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DzkTaTBDcPA/hqdefault.jpg 906052 906052 center 22403

Who was Vanessa Villela’s sister?

Vanessa’s sister was called Jackie, who owned a home staging business.

She was a real estate agent in San Diego and encouraged her sister, who was acting at the time, to pursue a career in the same industry.

Vanessa said:

I’m dedicating my career to her, she was like ‘Vanessa, you’d be amazing as a realtor’. “‘You love helping people’. It’s been an amazing journey.

The Selling Sunset newbie described Jackie as an “angel”, before the other realtors said they would also become her sisters.

Hearing Vanessa's story about her sister is heartbreaking. It's absolutely beautiful that she's dedicating her career as a realtor to her sister. #SellingSunset — Geneva (@peaceloveGen) November 24, 2021

What happened to her sibling?

Vanessa’s older sister died in 2018, after having a side effect to medication.

After her passing, Vanessa decided to start a career in real estate in honour of her sister, which she has been doing for a year.

Before getting into the industry, she had been working on a TV show with a network, but gave up acting three years ago due to the family bereavement.

Vanessa revealed on Selling Sunset, at the end of episode 1 season 4, that her sister encouraged her to also become a realtor.

She added that she never got to say goodbye, and that the first three months from her death were a “nightmare” for her.

Unable to eat or sleep at the time, Vanessa said:

I was like ‘she doesn’t want to see me like this, I have to do something’. I started my healing process and I got my license, I’m sure she is happy and guiding me every step of the way.

Not me crying at Vanessa saying she’s dedicating her career to her sister #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/LoJTpAw9Ei — Fariha 🌻 (@ssamosadealerr_) November 24, 2021

NETFLIX: Where is Blown Away Christmas filmed?

Vanessa’s family explored

Vanessa has one younger brother, who she has spent time with in California. This suggests her family may also have moved to the USA.

From Mexico, Vanessa was brought up as one of three children.

Her brother’s birthday is said to be celebrated on September 29th, while her sister Jackie’s birth date took place on August 4th.

She is not currently in a relationship, but was previously dating Cuban actor Mario Cimarro, from 2009 to 2013.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK