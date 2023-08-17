Tyson Fury’s cousin, boxer Rico Burton, was stabbed to death during an outdoor brawl. The heavyweight champion’s world collapsed when he heard the news. Netflix caught the devastating moment on camera when Tyson received the call after his Usyk fight.

During At Home With The Furys, Tyson Fury is seen partying with his family and friends during his “post-high” of beating Usyk in a boxing match. However, his joy came crashing down when he received a shocking call. His cousin Rico’s death happened after getting stabbed in the neck during a brawl.

Cr. Netflix © 2023

Who was Tyson Fury’s cousin?

Tyson Fury’s cousin was called Rico Burton. He was suddenly stabbed in the neck during an intense brawl outside a bar in Altrincham, Manchester, in the early hours of August 22, 2022.

The 31-year-old died as a result of his injuries, which were inflicted on him by Liam O’Pray. On August 4, 2023, the 22-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for the murder of Burton.

O’Pray was convicted of the murder following a three-week trial in July 2023. The jury heard O’Pray armed himself with a lock knife, which he put into Burton, Fury’s first cousin, in the neck. He was also found guilty of wounding with intent by slashing and stabbing Harvey Reilly, 17 at the time, during the incident.

Netflix star pays tribute to Rico

Tyson Fury found out his cousin was stabbed the morning after he celebrated. “Last night, I was on a high after the Usyk fight. We had a great party, me and Paris were dancing. It was an excellent night,” he said.

The Netflix star continued: “Then this morning, I was in bed. I got a phone call telling me that my cousin, Rico, has been killed. It was like someone had taken the plug out of me, all my life had come out of me.”

He continued: “Rico had a whole lot of life left to live and now it’s finished. Shocking news. Shocking.” His wife Paris said that Tyson went into “a state of shock” after the 7 am call.

Rico Burton was a boxer

Tyson Fury’s cousin was a boxer who trained with Tyson. He won two national titles fighting as a junior at the gym and boxed until he was 19. Rico then left to look for a career in roofing and building work.

Steve Egan, Rico and Fury’s former coach said he was “devastated,” The Sun reports. He said: “He was a fantastic fella, I used to call him our Billy Joe Saunders because he was such a good fighter.”

WATCH AT HOME WITH THE FURYS ON NETFLIX NOW