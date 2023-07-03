Is It Cake? season 2 is officially out on Netflix as bakers get their creative skills flowing (and covered in icing) to take home the whopping $75,000 cash prize. Some fans couldn’t help but fast-forward to the ultimate question though: Who wins Is It Cake season 2? Reality Titbit can reveal who took home the crown.

After the popularity of the first season, Netflix brought out another intense baking competition of the show, Is It Cake, Too? The finale saw three contestants bake it out for the huge prize, but only one could take it home. And the winner got to take home not just the original prize but even more of their overall winnings!

Who wins Is It Cake season 2?

Elizabeth London won Is It Cake season 2. The finale episode came down to Elizabeth, Miko Kaw Hok Uy, and Spirit Wallace. Spirit was eliminated first, meaning it was down to just her and Miko, but she impressed the judges most.

From England but has been living in Texas for more than 20 years, Elizabeth has quickly become a connoisseur in cake-baking creations from as far back as 2015, making realistic-looking dog cakes and Game of Thrones bakes!

She became the winner of the show after the judges were unable to correctly guess which tool bag was cake. Elizabeth was reduced to tears when hearing her name called out by the host, Mikey Day!

Where winner Elizabeth is now

Elizabeth currently runs two outlets of The London Baker in Texas, one in Lewisville and one in Castle Hills. She didn’t just become the Is It Cake winner but got married in April 2023 to her long-term partner Cody Daniel!

She attended the Is it Cake? exhibition in London with her co-stars at the Venician Hotel In Las Vegas, at the Madame Tussauds location. Of course, the winner has been busy keeping up her craft as a cake creator, such as for weddings.

This summer, the award-winning baker has a huge cake project – a 7ft bake! She doesn’t just make cakes but simpler sweet treats such as waffles and hearty crumpets at her bakery business.

She took home $90K in winnings

Elizabeth won the $75,000 prize but also took home an extra $15,000 with her overall winnings during the competition. She earned cash throughout the show, where she baked everything from horror clown cakes to Chick-Fil-A dupes.

“This is just amazing. Amazing doesn’t even cut it. I never would have thought in a million years that I would be the champion. All my dreams are literally coming true,” revealed Elizabeth to Netflix cameras.

She was already an award-winning wedding cake designer before she joined the cast of Is It Cake, Too? and said, “It’s been pure bliss getting to know these amazing folks! We’ve had a laugh and a half.”

