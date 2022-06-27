The Snowflake Mountain winner's IG following almost tripled and she won $50,000













Snowflake Mountain dropped on Netflix on June 22nd and brought with it a load of young people – AKA the ‘Snowflakes’ – that we never knew we needed in our lives. From Liam to Carl, Deandra to Devon, there were many characters to get to know on the series but only one of them could be crowned the Snowflake Mountain winner and bag themselves the $50,000 prize.

From Liam twerking to Carl dislocating bones, there certainly weren’t many dull moments on the Netflix series. The Snowflakes were plonked in the middle of the Lake District after thinking they had signed up for a party reality TV series. One of them managed to bag themselves a hefty cash prize for their efforts. So, let’s take a look at who wins Snowflake Mountain.

Netflix Deandra Snowflake Mountain

Who wins Snowflake Mountain?

After being released on Netflix on June 22nd, many people have binge-watched all eight episodes of Snowflake Mountain by now.

After all kinds of challenges and managing to live without running water and wi-fi, it was Deandra Joseph who won the 2022 series.

Deandra is now something of a Netflix star as well as winning a cash prize.

The Snowflake Mountain winner’s IG following almost tripled

Since Deandra has appeared on Snowflake Mountain, her Instagram following has soared to over 9,000.

In just a matter of days, Deandra’s following rose from around 3,000.

Follow the Snowflake Mountain winner on Instagram @beau.dee_.

Deandra runs a beauty business

Before appearing on Snowflake Mountain, Deandra worked as a lunch lady in order to fund her real passion of being a makeup artist.

She has a separate makeup page on Instagram @beau.dee_beats with 600 followers.

Deandra clearly has many talents and is not only determined to make her business work by working on the side but she’s also done some acting and modelling in her time – not forgetting that she’s a great reality star now, too.

She secured the $50,000 prize on the Netflix show which will likely take her makeup career to the next level.

WATCH SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK