After an explosive first season, Rhythm and Flow has finally reached its conclusion and a winner has been crowned!

The Netflix competitive series is the first of its kind, featuring up-and-coming rap and Hip-Hop artists going head-to-head in weekly battles. Rap legends Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper were there to oversee, guide and eventually judge the contestants.

So, after three long weeks of waiting to find out who would take home the mega $250,000 prize, the winner has been revealed.

And if you haven’t yet seen the episode, then do be warned, as spoilers are ahead…

What happened in the Finale?

The final episode of Rhythm and Smoke saw the final four artists matched up with some of the biggest producers in the industry to create their magnum opus.

Flawless Real Talk was paired with Hit-Boy, Troyman was partnered with Tay Keith, while Londynn B was inevitably paired with London On Da Track.

Finally, D Smoke was partnered up with Sounwave, a producer responsible for creating some of Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q’s biggest hits.

And once the four remaining contestants had their song nailed, they had to create an award show-worthy performance to match! But although all of them brought it, there could still only be one winner.

Who was the 2019 winner?

D Smoke, the 33-year-old from Inglewood, California took home the win on the inaugural season.

D Smoke was a natural talent from the get-go. Coming from an incredibly musical family – his mother was a piano teacher and backing singer for Michael Jackson and Tina Turner, his brother is singer SiR – D Smoke brought his musical talents to the show. His guitar playing, piano playing and vocal ability made him one of the most versatile and creative contestants.

For his performance, D Smoke wowed with his own song ‘The Last Supper.’

When speaking about his win, D Smoke said: “I shared this stage with some incredible contestants, I appreciate y’all, I appreciate everybody man… I’m overwhelmed.”

I know I keep talking about him but D Smoke gives me chills. His finale performance….just…🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 #RhythmAndFlow — Brittany 👸🏿 (@brittpinkie) October 23, 2019

What is D Smoke doing now?

Unlike other competitive reality series such as The X Factor or American Idol, the prize money is non-contractual on Rhythm and Flow. That means the winner can do whatever they want with the $250,000.

But Chance gave the advice to D Smoke that the best thing to do with the mega cash prize was to “invest in yourself.” And it seems that D Smoke has been doing just that!

To keep up to date with all the latest on D Smoke, you can follow him on Instagram.

When he started out on the show he had around 7,000 followers. Now, D Smoke has over 82,000! Join his following @dsmoke7.

