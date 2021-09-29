Who won The Circle season 3? Meet the Netflix star on Instagram











The Circle season 3 kicked off on Wednesday, September 8th 2021. Ruksana, Kai, Calvin, and co all entered their flats in Manchester and battled it out to win $100k this Autumn.

From catfishing to secret alliances, rap battles and spa days, the 12 Netflix episodes gave viewers everything they needed, the show came to an end on September 29th, 2021. The Circle season 3 winner has officially been announced. So, let’s take a look at who won the Netflix competition…

Warning spoilers ahead!

The Circle season 3 – Netflix

The Circle season 3 cast explored

The Circle season 3 cast included Ruksana Carroll, Nick Uhlenhuth, Calvin King Crooks, Michelle Rider, Kai Ghost, Daniel Cusimano, Ava Marie and Chanel Marie Capra and Matthew Pappadia.

While many of the Circle players were blocked out, those who made it to the final included James, Ashley AKA Matthew, Isabella AKA Sophia, Kai and Nick.

The Circle: Where was S3 filmed and how much are the apartments?

Who won The Circle season 3

The Circle season 3 winner was officially announced on September 29th as James Andre Jefferson Jr!

James came into the Netflix competition a little later than his fellow contestants during episode 6.

Thirty-year-old comedian James hails from LA and also works as a DJ on the side.

He described himself as having the confidence of Tom Cruise and said “once you get to know me, you’ll love me.“

James also added that he’s a natural-born manipulator: “I’ll lie to the pope to win this game” and it turns out, as the winner, that he was right!

The Circle: Meet winner James on Instagram

The Circle winner James can be found on Instagram @jamesjeffersonj with almost 500k followers.

He describes himself on IG as a “Comedian AKA Professional Sh*t Talker”.

James often takes to the ‘gram to share comedic videos and photos. Judging by his Instagram page, he got engaged this year and he’s in a happy relationship with his fiancé Brittany. James’ other half can be found on Instagram @imbrittanybrown with over 50k followers.

