Power couple Deborah and Stephen Hung – who have an impressive net worth – will join Dorothy Wang and a group of lavish and super-rich Asian American influencers and entrepreneurs in New York City in the upcoming spin-off series of Bling Empire. But who’s Deborah Hung, who is her husband Stephen, and is she on Instagram?

Fan-favorite Dorothy is moving from Los Angeles to New York. Drama, love, and a lot of work to do. Bling Empire: New York will bring on the entertainment in its first eight episodes of the series. We have no doubt a lot of things will be happening in 35 minutes.

A total of seven cast members will appear on the new spin-off show. Let’s find out more about Deborah and her husband, Stephen Hung and if she’s on Instagram.

Meet Deborah Hung

Deborah Hung is 39 years old. She was a model who turned into an entrepreneur and lawyer. She now owns Dreamadels’ international modeling agency.

Deborah was born and raised in Hermosillo, Mexico, and went from studying law to pursuing her dream of becoming a model. After a few successful years, she now runs her own agency.

Being a popular name in the fashion world, Deborah can be seen sitting in the front row and posing for pictures with well-known designers.

She’s also good friends with A-list celebrities in the Hollywood industry, like David Beckham and Salma Hayek.

Deborah Hung has an impressive net worth and joins Bling Empire with her husband Stephen

Deborah married billionaire and casino entrepreneur Stephen Hung in 2012. The 63-year-old founded SH Capital Group, a private investment company, back in 1992.

Besides that, he’s the vice-chairman of Rio Entertainment Group. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deborah Hung has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Deborah and Stephen have a 24-year gap, but the age difference never seemed to be a problem for the couple. Together, they have two children, whose names are Ivan and Sean.

Is Deborah Hung on Instagram?

Yes, Deborah is on Instagram. Fans can find her on social media as @deborahhung, with 256k followers ahead of the season premiere.

Deborah likes to share with her followers the behind-the-scenes of her life, traveling the world and enjoying all kinds of luxuries.

The Mexican reality star likes to spend time with her friends, dress glamorously and spend time with her husband in matching outfits.