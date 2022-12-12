Miriam Haart introduced My Unorthodox Life viewers to her girlfriend Nathalie Ulander, who she has since split from since season 2 filming wrapped. Fans are now asking the burning questions about their break up.

The two were totally loved-up on the Netflix series, with Swedish tennis player Nathalie living at Miriam’s mom Julia Haart’s home and even working for her. Nathalie and Miriam even discussed marriage so she could get her green card.

Since season 2 was filmed though, Miriam and Nathalie are no longer still together. So, why did the former couple call it quits? Miriam gave fans a one word clue over on her Instagram page as to what happened.

Why did Miriam and Nathalie break up?

Nathalie revealed on Instagram that her and Miriam broke up because of “life.” She revealed the one word reason in response to a fan who simply asked her the burning question: “What happened? 😮😮😮😮.”

Miriam’s ex told followers they had split on Monday, December 5. In a TikTok video which she reshared to Instagram, she wrote: “When you realise millions of people are gonna see you kiss your ex girlfriend this week on Netflix.”

Another fan asked Nathalie, “Did you guys film those scenes of you kissing after you broke up? It looked kinda forced tbh [to be honest]. The tennis player wrote back: “Hahaha have you ever kissed in front of cameras?”

Miriam and Nathalie still together in January

Nathalie’s last post with Miriam was in January 2022, when she referred to her as her “best friend.” Since then, the only times they’ve uploaded any memories together is when promoting My Unorthodox Life.

One follower asked on December 7 if both Nathalie and Miriam could find them a boyfriend, to which she wrote back: “Let us take it from here, guaranteed success.” Miriam has removed all photos with her ex from her Instagram feed.

Nathalie, however, has kept photos with Miriam on her social media. The two went Instagram official in June 2021, while the two were still telling each other they love each other at the start of this year.

My Unorthodox Life: Their timeline

In March, Nathalie and Miriam celebrated one year together with a romantic video on TikTok. However, fast-forward to November 2022 and Haart had posted a video saying she thinks the “greatest love we can have is for ourselves.”

However, in June, Miriam shared another TikTok post which shows her and Nathalie kissing. One month later, the My Unorthodox Life star said that it’s “hard to believe in love” before cutting her hair off as it was “time for a change.”

Overall, Nathalie and Miriam were together for over a year but appeared to call it quits around July. Netflix notes that the second instalment of the famous reality show was filmed between January 31 and April 12, 2022.

