









Mauricio Umansky and his daughters, Farrah and Alexia, are cast members of a brand new Netflix show in 2022. In a very Selling Sunset-esq series, fans are given a glimpse into life as a realtor at global real estate firm The Agency. While some of the Umanksy family members are on the show, fans want to know why Kyle Richards is not on Buying Beverly Hills.

Kyle’s daughters Alexia and Farrah work at The Agency. Another of her daughters, Sophia, also makes an appearance on the show. But, it seems that the RHOBH star only makes herself known via FaceTime on Buying Beverly Hill, so let’s find out more about Kyle’s absence.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Wheelhouse

Why is Kyle Richards not on Buying Beverly Hills?

Buying Beverly Hills fans will know that Kyle Richards only appears on the show during a FaceTime call with her eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany.

Speaking to Us Magazine, Mauricio said: “I think that’s just an issue between networks.” Kyle is part of the Bravo brand in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Mauricio‘s show, Buying Beverly Hills, will air on Netflix.

Although she hasn’t been on Buying Beverly Hills, Kyle has been supporting her family via social media and also attended the show’s premiere.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Netflix PR for comment.

Kyle’s daughters are realtors

Farrah Brittany works at The Agency as a senior realtor. Her younger sister, Alexia, is a junior real estate agent.

The Netflix series follows the ladies as they navigate their work lives. And viewers are also given a glimpse into their love lives – specifically Farrah’s engagement.

Although reality TV royalty Kyle doesn’t appear on the show, Farrah said in an interview with Newsweek that her mom had some advice before she made her Netflix debut. She said that Kyle’s advice was: “Be true to yourself,” and just be themselves.

Fans think Alexia is her ‘voice double’

Kyle Richards isn’t a cast member of the Netflix series but viewers are getting some serious Kyle vibes from her daughters on the show.

Some people have tweeted that if they shut their eyes, Alexia’s voice is so similar to Kyle’s that it could be her on the series.

Another wrote: “Alexia sounds just like her mother Kyle when she speaks!! Close your eyes & you will swear it’s Kyle talking!! And her crying…”

NO WAY: Sonika Vaid jumped from American Idol finals to The Agency in 2019

WATCH BUYING BEVERLY HILLS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK