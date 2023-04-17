Just like Netflix, it seems like Jackie also didn’t show up to the Love is Blind Live reunion, and now fans want to know where her and her partner Josh were and why she isn’t on the sofa with the rest of the cast.

Jackie had a wild ride on Love is Blind, as Jackie was previously meant to marry Marshall, however, did not show up for the dress fitting. She then went to meet MMA fighter Josh, who she had also gotten along with in the pods. Now a year later, it’s been revealed that Jackie and Josh are still happily together.

We take a look at what Jackie has said about not being at the Netflix ‘live’ reunion.

Warning: Love is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead.

Why isn’t Jackie at the Love is Blind reunion?

Taking to her Instagram, Jackie said the reason why she didn’t attend the Love is Blind reunion was because she was receiving death threats.

In a video shared to her page, she wrote in the caption: “When I was getting death threats and couldn’t go to the “live reunion” no more but it started glitching.”

Outside of the show, Jackie had been caught up in scandals including leaked texts about Marshall, which may be related to the death threats she was referring to.

What did Jackie and Josh say at the Love is Blind reunion?

Jackie and Josh attended the reunion via Zoom, which seemed to be from their joint home, as they told People they now live together.

The interview was pre-recorded with Vanessa Lachey, so they could not speak directly with the rest of the Love is Blind season 4 cast.

Jackie admitted that she had “wronged” over the past year, and says the person that she saw on screen was a “totally different Jackie.”

She then said she didn’t cheat on Marshall with Josh, and admitted she knew she wasn’t going to marry Marshall. She also said she takes accountability for her words and actions.

“Okay, so I broke up with Marshall before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. It looks like I’m a cheater and I am not a cheater,” she explained.

Marshall added that he was disappointed they didn’t come but concluded with: “Let them move on, let me move on and just forget it,” he added. “Jackie and Josh are happy. She’s happy. I’m happy. Let it die.”

Fans have their opinions

Of course, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on Jackie and Josh’s reunion no-show.

Although, it seemed like there was much more to complain about as the so-called live reunion didn’t actually end up being live after all due to a huge Netflix blunder.

The streaming site promised to have the reunion up globally by 12 pm PT.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW