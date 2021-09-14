Why Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father season 6 won't go ahead











Netflix just dropped the last series of Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father, but why are the father-son shenanigans coming to an end?

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father is definitely not your average travel documentary. Jack is a British stand-up comedian, but his father Michael who is a former talent agent is the star of the show.

The father-son duo travels to various places around the world encountering silly and awkward situations (where Jack tries to make his dad do things he wouldn’t ordinarily do).

Why is Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father ending?

In the first four seasons of the show, we have seen the comedian and his loveable father journey across 14 countries.

Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s highly likely that the final series will see the duo travel around the United Kingdom because of the international travel restrictions that have been in effect.

Interestingly, neither Whitehall nor Netflix have explained why the hit show will be coming to an end.

Reality Titbit found that the show seems to have just run its course and is therefore coming to a natural end. Whitehall tweeted the following on August 25th: “All good things must come to an end. Travels With My Father: The Final Journey is launching on @NetflixUK on September 14th.”

All good things must come to an end. Travels With My Father: The Final Journey is launching on @NetflixUK on September 14th. pic.twitter.com/YwaFRJH5mq — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) August 25, 2021

In the trailer, Jack said: “Sad it’s coming to an end.” Michael replies: “We’ve had a great time and I’m sure we’ll do lots of other things together, just no more travels.”

It’s also likely to be down to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly difficult to film overseas, particularly for productions involving large film crews.

Where was season 5 filmed?

For this season, the pair will remain in the United Kingdom due to travel restrictions making it difficult for both Jack and Michael and the crew to film abroad.

According to Jack, season 5 is the “magical mystery UK tour” and “perhaps the greatest challenge of all”.

The loveable pair toured the UK throughout summer, with locations for the show expected to be across England, Scotland and Wales.

The trailer shows Jack and Michael flying helicopters, taking a dip in the Scottish countryside and dining with foul-mouthed celeb chef, Gordon Ramsay. But it’s not all fun and games as they also reflect on the past four years of the show and what a journey it has been.

Fans react to the last season of Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father

can’t believe it’s the last series of jack whitehall’s travels with my father… ☹️ — georgia (@georgiaaa_xxo) September 14, 2021

While another tweeted: “Gutted it’s over. Just finished the last series. Sad to see it come to an end. Enjoyed watching each series @jackwhitehall @fatherwhitehall thanks for the laughs #travelswithmyfather“.

@jackwhitehall loved just watching the last series of your travels with @fatherwhitehall loved every second. #willmisstheseguys — Karen Potter (@Angels35Karen) September 14, 2021

Another Twitter user was particularly distraught at it being the final season of the hit show: “Nooo not the last one please!!!! If the travelling is too much for your dad/you then GET A HOME SERIES PLS”.

