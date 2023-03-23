The gold glasses used by the Love Is Blind stars have received their own cult following. After many social media sleuths spotted that the show’s cast, only uses opaque gold wine glasses.

The reality TV dating show is back for season four on Netflix. As we follow individuals on their journey to forging romantic connections with one another, in the hopes of falling in love and getting engaged. The catch? They don’t ever get to see each other.

Love Is Blind isn’t Love Is Blind without the golden goblets so let’s take a look at the iconic opaque cups.

The opaque gold glasses on Love Is Blind

The opaque wine glasses aren’t just for alcohol, the stemless versions, are used to hold coffee and tea. Not only are the glasses used in the pods but they follow the cast members wherever they go.

They are even used by family members and friends who appear on the show. That’s right, the glasses appeared during the couple’s family visits, as the Netflix production controlled the set design.

The girls from Love Is Blind season two cast were even planning on getting matching tattoos of the cups to symbolize their experience on the show.

Deepti Vempati said at the time: “We’ve been through so much, and we would always put all of our drinks in the gold goblets. It’s just a symbolic thing for us.”

Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix 2022

Where can I buy the gold cups used in Love Is Blind?

You can buy a golden goblet from the Netflix Shop for $19.88.

There are also similar options online, particularly on Amazon. It is also hoped by fans that the show might give away some of the gold glasses during the reunion episode, as they did during season 1 and other seasons.

Why are the gold cups used in Love Is Blind?

The gold cups are possibly used for continuity and editing reasons as footage can be cut and put together without the level of liquid in the glass changing. Love Is Blind’s creator Chris Coelen also claimed the glassware is now a “fun” way for audiences to identify the show.

Chris explained: “I don’t know. It’s something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun.”

However, fans of the show suspect the cups are used for a different reason. The use of the opaque cups also prompted some to suggest that producers wanted to disguise how much alcohol was being consumed by contestants. Some even referenced season one star Jessica Batten, who was forced to address viewers’ concerns after her dog drank from her wine glass.