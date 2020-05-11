Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its launch in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has seen massive success with fans across the world.

The reality show has managed to earn such a dedicated fan base that it went to launch series in the UK, as well as the spin-off RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

In All Stars, RuPaul invites previous contestants who compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, as well as the whopping prize of $100,000.

With the fifth season of All Stars fastly approaching now, UK viewers are wondering when it will arrive on Netflix here in Britain. So, here’s what we know so far!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Start date

The fifth season of All Stars premieres on Friday, June 5th in the US.

In February this year, the reality show announced that it will move to Showtime, however that has changed due to scheduling issues amid the pandemic outbreak.

The series is back on VH1 and will air at 8 pm ET/PT.

Will RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 be on Netflix?

Yes, All Stars 5 will land on Netflix UK.

However, the streaming service hasn’t confirmed a premiere date for the fifth season just yet. It’s unknown whether Netflix will release the series as it airs in the US, or it will drop the full season once it has finished.

For example, season 4 premiered in December 2018 across the pond, but Netflix brought the full series one year later which was December 2019!

Therefore, we might have to wait for a few months until the new series land here in the UK.

Back in February this year, Netflix responded to a fan, saying that they didn’t have a planned release date for All Stars 5 yet, though they encourage fans to follow their Twitter pages for updates.

We don't have release dates planned, but please continue to follow our social media accounts for updates on new content 😀 *KB — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) February 21, 2020

WATCH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 5 FROM JUNE 5TH, 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK