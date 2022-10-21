Will from The Mole is raking in the Instagram followers after Netflix fame











Netflix is no stranger to dropping brand new reality shows and on October 7, The Mole was a new addition to the streaming service for fans to sink their teeth into. The competition series follows 12 players as they make their way through a variety of challenges, however, there is one saboteur among them.

The final two episodes of the show were released on October 20 and host Alex Wagner had the pleasure of revealing who the mole was and who the winner of season 1 was, too. So, let’s find out more about one of the contestants who took part in the Netflix show and get to know Will from The Mole on Instagram.

Who is Will Richardson?

Will Richardson was one of the 12 contestants to take part in Netflix’s first season of The Mole in 2022.

He works as a Digital Creator and Lifestyle Brand Manager and is 29 years old.

Will hails from Henderson, Nevada and is no stranger to adventure as he once skydived three times in one day, per his Mole bio.

Meet Will from The Mole on Instagram

The Mole’s Will can be found on Instagram with 16K followers @_thewilliamjames.

He describes himself online as a “fitness enthusiast”, “washed up baseball player” and a “Netflix personality”.

Will is also now on TikTok @thewilliamjames where he often shared work out videos and comical snippets of his life.

The Mole star has also taken to Twitter to answer some of his fans’ questions. On October 20, he tweeted: ““Any words of wisdom for someone looking to be on the next mole” honestly be your self, be genuine, embrace the moment you’ll never get it again!”.

Will can be found on Twitter @thawilliamjames.

Who won The Mole?

As episodes nine and 10 dropped on Netflix on October 20, many fans of the show will have learned who the winner of season 1 was.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kesi Neblett was revealed as the Mole, and because he guessed the Mole correctly, Will was crowned the winner of the show.

Will walked away from The Mole with $101,500.

