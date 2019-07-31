University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

With all these American football shows such as QB1 and Last Chance U growing increasingly popular, there is one sports docu-series which switches up the format and rather focussing on the players at the cusp of greatness, they go back to the start.

Friday Night Tykes dives into the world of youth football, following the young players of the Texas Youth Football Association (TYFA) as they make their way to minor league greatness.

The show premiered back in January 2014 on the now-discontinued Esquire Network and has had four seasons. But will there be a fifth season of Friday Night Tykes? And will it go straight to Netflix since they obtained the show’s license?

What is Friday Night Tykes?

Over the past four series, Friday Night Tykes has followed youth football teams on and off the field as they prepare for the biggest games of TYFA’s season.

As is the way with football documentaries, there is the be-all and end-all match and for these teams that is the playoffs.

The first season focussed on the 8 to 9-year-olds starting out in the league, but the three following series focussed on the juniors (10 to 11-year-olds).

And the show does not come without its fair share of drama, as the parents and coaches get increasingly involved – and hostile – on and off the pitch.

Will there be a Friday Night Tykes season 5?

It is still unconfirmed whether there will be another season of Friday Night Tykes.

As the show used to air on the Esquire Network, before it was discontinued in June 2017. All four seasons aired on Esquire Network before they let the transferred the series to USA Network for re-runs.

There is no word from the show’s production companies 441 Production, Electro-Fish Films and Texas Crew Productions that they have renewed the show despite fans begging for a new series to be made.

But as the show is now licensed by Netflix, there’s a chance they could add another season of Friday Night Tykes to their roster of successful football docuseries!

We will update this page with any new information about Friday Night Tykes season 5 as it is released.

How to watch Friday Night Tykes

