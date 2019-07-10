University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

If you were ever looking for a reality TV show that combines all the best elements of the Real Housewives with babies, champagne and trendy Australian socialites, then Yummy Mummies is for you.

The second season of the hit Australian show dropped on Netflix on July 3rd, 2019 and since all the show’s fans have probably binge-watched the whole series already, they’re demanding a new one!

But will there be a Yummy Mummies season 3?

Here is everything you need to know about the third season – from the release date, to cast changes and more.

Will there be a Yummy Mummies season 3?

Nothing has yet been confirmed, although we’re crossing our fingers.

According to What’s On Netflix, the status of the show is pending and it is still uncertain whether the show will be renewed.

Considering the success of the second series, it would not be surprising if they renewed the show for a third season. However it is not up to Netflix to decide, but the Australian production company Seven Productions.

The ‘yum mums’ joint Instagram account – @melbourneyummums – has just hit over a million followers, so the show definitely has a fan base!

When will season 3 be released?

The first season aired back in July 2017 and the second in December 2018 on Australia’s Channel 7.

But Netflix only acquired the rights to the show in 2019, with the first season coming to the streaming service on January 19th, 2019.

The second season dropped on Netflix six months later on July 3rd, 2019.

Considering that Iva Marra’s pregnancy and the birth of her daughter Milana – where season 2 kicks off – happened in autumn 2017, we would expect the period between filming and broadcast to be about one year.

If they are going to follow a similar schedule, then they would be filming the series now to be released in 2020.

What to expect from the third season

We would expect the four hilarious yum mums from season 2 to make a return… but as each season they have focussed on a new mother, we could be in for a new castmate too!

As Lorinska has now had her second daughter, Florence, we would expect this pregnancy journey to be the subject of the new series.

Jane also gave birth to her third child in early 2019, so this could be a focus as well.

