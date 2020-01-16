Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

On January 10th 2020, a new season starring RuPaul landed on Netflix called AJ and The Queen. The season was a success, leaving fans wanting to know when season 2 is airing. Directed by Michael Patrick King.

AJ and the Queen also stars 11-year-old Izzy G, Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Tia Carrere, Katerina Tannenbaum and more.

The concept of AJ and the Queen is centred around a down on her luck drag queen called Ruby travelling across America with an unlikely sidekick, 10-year-old AJ.

So here’s what you need to know about the show including will there be a second season?

Who is RuPaul Charles?

RuPaul Charles is a 59-year-old drag performer, actor and singer. With decades of experience on his showreel, it appears RuPaul will try his hand at anything.

The star who has won awards and even got a star on the Hollywood walk of fame doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

With his hit Netflix shows RuPaul’s Drag Race and spin-off series’ All Stars and Drag Race UK, we have no idea where RuPaul finds the time for all of his new projects!

What is AJ and the Queen?

The latest RuPaul series to come out is AJ and the Queen, which is exclusively on Netflix.

Sharing the history of drag, the storyline follows a drag queen, Ruby Red, who saves a kid along the way. However, it a heartfelt twist, the kid also saves the Drag Queen as their outlooks on life alter.

Although the show sounds cheesy, it’s a real feel-good season and features plenty of drag cameos throughout.

Will there be a season 2?

Although a second season is yet to be confirmed, given the popularity of the first season it is likely that AJ and the Queen will return for a second season. AJ and the Queen was left open to allow a second season to follow.

However, due to RuPaul’s prior commitments, of Drag Race UK, USA and All Stars, it is unlikely to be until 2021 or even later if it is renewed.

The show was originally ordered by Netflix in 2018 according to Screenrant and only came out in January 2020, so it is possible that it will be on a similar timeline to this.

Nevertheless, fans of the show have been left wanting for more!

