TIME’s Emmy award-winning documentary, A Year in Space has just landed on Netflix, three years after its original release.

The documentary charts the NASA Soyuz mission which spanned from March 2015 to March 2016. Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Korniyenko took on the mission and the docu-series follows as they head to space while their family and colleagues are worlds away.

American astronaut Scott and his long-term partner Amiko Kauderer were at the heart of the drama.

So, who is Amiko? Find out everything you need to know about her here…

And if you already think long distance relationships are hard, then wait ’til you get a load of what this couple had to go through!

Who is Amiko?

Amiko Kauderer – now Kelly – is a 45-year-old from Houston, Texas.

In 1998, at the age of 24, Amiko joined the NASA team as a public affairs officer. It was here where she met her future husband, 55-year-old astronaut Scott Kelly.

Amiko’s role shifted slightly over the years and she next became the social media manager for the NASA Johnson Space Centre. It was her work here that led to the first Tweet from space! Amiko also had a range of jobs when working at NASA including her work as a spokesperson for the Agency and occasional reporting duties for NASA Television.

She no longer is with the team at NASA and instead works as an advisor for Civil Nation, a not-for-profile organisation dealing with online harassment.

Amiko and Scott: Relationship timeline

From 1992 to 2009, Scott Kelly was married to Leslie Handle and the couple had two daughters together, Charlotte and Samantha.

A year after they separated he started a relationship with Amiko Kauderer and it wasn’t long before the Texan couple had moved in together.

Their relationship was greatly tested as Scott embarked on the Soyuz mission, spending a year in space. The couple could only call and video chat once a week for a year, which was inevitably a test for them and the rest of the Kelly family.

But they came out the other side stronger!

In 2018, Scott and Amiko finally tied the knot after years of dating. He had retired from NASA after his year-long mission ended and the couple slowed everything down. They still live in Houston, Texas.

Does Amiko have social media?

Yes!

If you were a fan of Amiko on A Year in Space and want to know more about her and Scott’s current life, then be sure to follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

You can find Amiko on Twitter @amikokauderer.

Be sure to check her out on Instagram as well, where she shares loads of cute couple snaps of her and Scott @amikokelly. They now spend their time globetrotting and exploring life on earth, rather than the great cosmos!

