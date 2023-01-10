Singles Inferno: Jo Yoong-jae and Choi Seo-eun have joined the list of Singles Inferno season 2 success stories. They left the island as a couple after weeks of flirting and getting to know each other in Paradise.

Similarly to Lee So-E and Kim Se-Jun, viewers were hoping that Yoong-jae and Seo-eun would leave hand-in-hand. Their wish was their command as the two sealed the deal by choosing each other to leave with.

Since episode 10 came out, the two have been giving hints on Instagram regarding their relationship status. This includes resharing the same loved-up picture to their Story, and fans are eager to find out more.

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun on Singles Inferno season 2 have been romancing since the start. Yoong-jae only had eyes for Seo-eun from the very beginning when the cast members cooked together.

Seo-eun revealed that they met when “everyone was so hectic,” which led to her choosing the person that she spoke to the most and who she had the best first impression from. They then went to Paradise together.

She admitted on a behind the scenes Netflix Korea video that she felt nervous while at the firepit as she had never had to tell someone she likes them before. Seo added: “Yet, I thought I’d look actively cool telling someone I like them.”

Singles Inferno give relationship ‘hints’

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun have not posted anything about each other on social media. However, there’s a big hint they’re together as Yoong-jae’s Instagram profile picture is a polaroid from Singles Inferno which Seo-eun took.

A fan wrote on a Reddit thread: “I feel like YJ and SE are still together. YJ Instagram DP [display picture] is the Polaroid that SE took at Inferno. And looking at the review video they did, seems like they are still in contact.

“It’s still new and recent to figure it out but this is my initial observation!! Praying its true!!!!” Although neither Yoong-jae and Seo-eun haven’t confirmed the speculation, they also reshared the same picture to their Instagram Story.

He also shared an Instagram update following the episode 10 release, and fans are convinced the blue heart in the caption was used to signify Seo-eun’s favorite color, as revealed on Singles Inferno.

Netflix fans are seriously happy

Singles Inferno viewers are over the moon that Yoong-jae and Seo-eun left season 2 together. Many are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on how much they hope they’re dating after the show.

One fan wrote: “Yoong-jae walking towards Seo-eun and not even saying anything and her just trying to fight back a smile?? If these two don’t end up actually married I will be shocked. Their connection is just……………. #SinglesInferno.”

Another said: “Since Seo-eun likes blue, even the heart colour is blue in Yoong-jae’s post. Couple things for sure.”

“You did well. So happy to see you with Seo-eun 😍❤️,” a fellow viewer penned on Yoong-Jae’s Instagram.

