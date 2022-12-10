Yosef Hendler and Aliza Schulhof Hendler both star on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life. The two appeared on season 1 of the show and they’re back for more in 2022.

My Unorthodox Life first premiered in 2021 and the series documents Julia Haart’s lavish life. She left her Orthodox Jewish life behind in Monsey and made the move to Manhattan to start over.

Although Yosef is Julia’s ex, they appear amicable in My Unorthodox Life and Aliza’s even in the picture…

Who are Yosef Hendler and Aliza?

Yosef Hendler is the ex-husband of My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart.

He’s 56 years old and after splitting from Julia, met his now-wife Aliza Schulhof Hendler.

Yosef and Julia share custody of their youngest son, Aron, who also stars in the Netflix show in 2022.

Speaking of their parenting styles in the series, Julia explained that she’s always been the strict one who had to enforce rules.

Yosef and Aliza on My Unorthodox Life

During My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 5, the Haart and Hendler families celebrate Batsheva Haart’s birthday.

The family all sit around a table together and make speeches for Batsheva. Speaking of his daughter, Yosef said: “Batsheva has taught me a lot.”

Aliza can also be seen in attendance at the birthday dinner.

She’s 44 years old per Stars Offline and she and Yosef met in 2020 per The Cinemaholic.

Aliza and Yosef celebrate their big day in 2021

Julia married Silvio Scaglia in 2019, however, she filed for divorce in February 2022.

Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show in 2022, Julia explained that she first asked Silvio for a divorce in 2021. She said: “The divorce we had planned, you know, starting at the beginning of 2021 I asked for a divorce.”

That same year, her ex-husband, Yosef, and his now-wife, Aliza, got married.

Taking to Instagram on January 2, 2022, Aliza reflected on how “incredible” 2021 had been for her, writing: “The wedding I planned was truly a dream come true and I feel completely blessed!”

Yosef and Aliza’s wedding took place in August 2021 and, given that she’s an event planner, their big day looked to be pretty iconic.

Find Aliza on Instagram at @perfectplansbylisa where she has over 21k followers.

