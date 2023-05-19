Zari Hassan’s net worth is in the millions as she stars on Netflix’s Young, Famous, and African. Her late husband left her a large share of his money, including a successful real estate firm, and she now juggles work and children.

The Young, Famous & African star is back on Netflix for season 2, following the entrepreneurs of South Africa, Nigeria, and East Africa. Music, media, fashion, and Instagram stars come together in Joburg for this drama-filled series.

One of the show’s cast members, Zari Hassan, is an incredibly successful entrepreneur. So what’s her net worth in 2023? Reality Titbit looked inside just how she made her money to get to where she is today.

Zari Hassan’s net worth

Zari Hassan’s fortune in 2023 is a whopping $8.8 million. A large part of her fortune comes from investing in African establishments, alongside owning a five-star hotel in Kampala and several schools across Brooklyn.

The Young, Famous, and African star began her career as a musician, which she began after moving to Kampala post-high school. However, the main source of her wealth comes from her late husband’s company being left behind.

Zari has multiple songs out, including Oliwange, Hotter Than Them, and In Love With The Dance Floor. Known as The Boss Lady, she owns premium cars including a Black Mercedes Benz E250, Audi Q, Range Rover Evoque, and a Bentley!

She makes a lot of her money as the heir and CEO of Brooklyn City College (BCC), a South African based diverse, progressive educational institute that she co-founded with her late husband Ivan Semwanga.

Her late husband left behind a firm

Zari’s late husband, Ivan Semwanga, left behind a real estate company when he died, which is a large part of her net worth. The real estate company is believed to be one of the biggest and most successful firms in South Africa.

Ivan was a Ugandan-born South African socialite. He was also known as one of the members of the self-styled Rich Gang group in both South Africa and Uganda before he died on May 25, 2017.

In Uganda, Ivan was constructing a hotel on Sir Apollo Kagwa Road and had several houses in Bunga, Munyonyo, and Mutungo. A combination of all those projects left him with over Uganda Shs (£700m) in profits per month.

Zari juggles children and work

Zari, age 42, shares two children with the Tanzanian music rockstar and co-star, Diamond Platnumz. Her kids are expected to inherit about 30% of her properties in the future.

She has three children in total, including three with her first husband, Pinto Semwanga, Dido Semwanga, and George Semwanga. Her two kids with Diamond Platnumz are Latifah Dangote and Prince Nillan.

Zari was married to Ivan from 2011 to 2013. She met him when she returned to her native Uganda in 2000, after two years in the United Kingdom, but filed for divorce from him two years after their wedding.

