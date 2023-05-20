Luis Munana is a millionaire and newcomer to Netflix’s Young, Famous, and African season 2. The reality TV star joins the Netflix series in 2023 and appears alongside Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nadai, and many more famous faces.

Young, Famous, and African kicks off its new series on May 19 and sees many familiar cast members return such as Andile Ncube and Diamond Platinumz. As the season 2 drama brews, let’s get to know more about one of the newbies who describes himself as the ‘Golden Child.’

Luis Munana joins Young, Famous and African

The brand new Young, Famous, and African season kicks off with a party reuniting many cast members.

Some newbies are introduced during episode 1, but Luis Munana doesn’t appear until episode 2.

Speaking of newbie Luis, Khanyi Mbau says: “He’s just an all-rounder, and I think he’s going to be a big star.”

The newcomer to the Netflix show made his first million at the age of 26.

Luis gives ‘main character energy’ and says that he “looks good all the time, 100 per cent of the time.”

Luis is known as ‘Golden Boy’

Introducing himself during Young, Famous and African season 2 episode 2, Luis said that he’s 30 years old and hails from Rundu, Namibia.

He runs a luxury fashion brand as well as managing events.

Luis says he’s the type of guy who “always gets what he wants.”

He joins other newcomers to the Young, Famous and African season 2 cast including Fantana and Rosette Ncwana.

He was a Big Brother contestant

While Luis is a new cast member on Young, Famous and African, he’s no stranger to the reality TV world.

He was a contestant on Big Brother African season 9 and represented Namibia.

Luis was the tenth housemate to be evicted on the 2014 series.

As well as finding reality TV fame, Luis has had success in the business world.

In 2019, he made Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list.

