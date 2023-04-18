Zack Goytowski from Love Is Blind shared a post on his Instagram page titled ‘The Receipts’ as the show’s reunion airs.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion show which dropped on Netflix on April 17.

The episode sees Nick Lachey and his wife hash out all of the season’s most memorable moments – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

One moment of the reunion show saw Zack get emotional. He also received an apology from Irina Solomonova during the episode, and said that she went on the show “to get famous.”

© 2023

Irina attends Love Is Blind reunion

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion show gave Irina a moment to apologize for her actions during the series.

She and Zack made a connection early on in the series, but he and Bliss Poureetezadi ended up getting married and are still together today.

Speaking at the live reunion, Irina said that it was difficult for her to watch the footage from the show back.

She apologized for “belittling” Zack during the series and for treating him “so poorly.”

Zack said that he didn’t think that Irina ever took their relationship “seriously.”

© 2023

Zack from Love Is Blind talks ‘receipts’

One of the most shocking moments from the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion was when Zack said that Irina went on the show for fame.

He said: If we’re real, you went on the show to get famous.”

The Netflix star added that he “forgives” Irina and that it is “punishment enough” for the cast to have the world “see them at their worst.”

Zack concluded that he stands by his comment about her going on the show for fame and “has receipts.”

However, he added that the only receipts he “thinks the world should see” are the ones he posted on his Instagram.

Zack’s receipts shock Love Is Blind fans

As Zack said to head over to his Instagram page to see “receipts,” that’s exactly what LIB viewers did.

However, the receipts he posted to his Instagram account are different from the kind of receipts that many fans were expecting to see.

Zach’s ‘The Receipts’ post details moments from his childhood and upbringing.

He discusses mental illness and suicide in the post and gives his followers a trigger warning on the first slide.

Zack’s post concludes that “we can all be someone’s hope in the hopelessness,” after he explains that this was noted down by his mother after she spent many years suffering from mental illness.

WATCH THE LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 REUNION ON NETFLIX NOW

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.